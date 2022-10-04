WEDNESDAY

Otisfield community lunch, featuring pork loin, stuffing, mashed potatoes, carrots, salad, dessert bars, coffee, and tea. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Otisfield Community Hall, 292 Route 121, Otisfield. Free, but donations are appreciated. Contact George Gallant at 739-1065.

THURSDAY

Falmouth’s community supper, featuring an outdoor cookout of chicken, hot dogs, veggie burgers, salads, apple crisp, and s’mores. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Falmouth Congregational Church’s backyard lawn at 267 Falmouth Road. Rain or shine. Enjoy a meal while socializing with your neighbors. The event is free but donations to the Falmouth Food Pantry are appreciated. Attendance will be limited and advance registration is required at falmouthme.org/home/news/falmouths-community-supper-returns.

SATURDAY

Corn beef supper, with all the trimmings. 5 to 6:30 p.m. North Sebago United Methodist Church, 820 Sebago Road, North Sebago. Cost is $15. Contact Roby Dyer 787-2661.

Roasted turkey dinner, includes vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Highland Lake Grange Hall, Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Cost is $10. Please have exact price for meal(s) you want. No substitutions. No pre-orders. Payment at time of pick-up.

Baked bean supper, featuring two kinds of baked beans, red hot dogs, cole slaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, homemade pies, and beverages. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, UCC, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4.50 for children. Contact 854-9157 or [email protected]

