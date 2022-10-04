KENNEBUNK – The Maine Town and City Clerk’s Association has named Kennebunk Town Clerk Merton Brown its 2022 Lighthouse Award winner.

“The Lighthouse Award is an honor bestowed on a Maine Municipal Clerk who has been a beacon or light during the year,” according to the association, which goes on to say, “Lighthouse Clerks are critical for the MTCCA organization and watch out for any rocks or weather which may sink the ship. They are often a pioneer but stand steadfast in the Maine Statute and foundational teachings.

“Their approach is innovative to get the job done. This clerk is often sought out by the executive board and membership for feedback, offering valuable insight and keeping the MTCCA organization on course. This Clerk may have also come up with a solution to a challenging issue or kept calm during a municipal event, state administration / legislative change, and or national event.”

Brown was nominated for the Lighthouse Award by Kennebunk Deputy Town Clerk Katrina Boyer and received the award Sept. 15 at the association’s annual conference.

“He is always willing to share his knowledge and point out potential pitfalls,” to her and other clerks, Boyer wrote, in part. “Not a day goes by without a resident saying how helpful and informative he has been.”

“This past year, and very soon after I began working as the Deputy Town Clerk here in Kennebunk, we found ourselves navigating a very contentious recall and subsequent election – the first for our town,” Boyer wrote. “I watched as Merton worked closely with our Town Attorney and with the Town Manager to interpret our Charter and follow the defined process amidst intense scrutiny and heightened emotions from many of our residents.

“Despite the spotlight and many challenges, Merton maintained his professionalism and taught me a great deal, not only about the election process and our charter, but about the inherent responsibilities of being Town Clerk. Others in his position may have buckled under such pressure but Merton remained steadfast … he is a true resource to our community and to our colleagues.”

Brown has been a municipal clerk for many years, serving 23 years in Bethel, at least 10 years as a deputy town clerk in Kennebunk, and town clerk since 2014. He has taken part in every Kennebunk election since 1996.

“I’m honored and humbled by the award,” said Brown.

