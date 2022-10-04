Cluchey for House District 52

Engaging. Passionate. Energetic. Insightful. Driven. Knowledgeable. Dedicated. Collaborative. These are some of the words that immediately come to mind when describing Sally Cluchey, candidate for House District 52 representing Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and Richmond.

I am confident she will bring these same traits to the State House. Sally has embraced her volunteer work to benefit our community and has enhanced the programs with which she has been involved. Her work benefits our youth and our residents in need of assistance. As the long-serving chair of the local food pantry, she rose to meet the challenges during the pandemic to help provide meals to community members in need and expanded the service offerings of the program.

In addition, she served several terms as the coordinator of the parent organization at our elementary school and was instrumental in re-establishing a traditional fundraising program that has proven to be a large success thanks to her efforts. Under her leadership and guidance, the parent group undertook new initiatives to assist both students and teachers. She worked tirelessly during the pandemic to ensure that students and school staff were supported and safe.

Her compassion, spirit and work ethic will represent our three communities well at the state level. I am proud to support Sally’s candidacy for State Representative and I hope you will join me in voting for her this November.

Kathy Montejo,

Bowdoinham

Backing Mattie Daughtry for Senate

As a recently retired longtime Maine public school teacher, I write in support of Senator Mattie Daughtry. Her longtime commitment to Maine students, teachers, and families is evident in both her philosophy and her track record. During her time in the House, Senator Daughtry authored nationally recognized bills focused on keeping higher education affordable, as well as keeping our talented Maine young people here in Maine. As Senator and Assistant Senate Majority leader, she continues to work on real solutions for Mainers, and is endorsed by a wide variety of organizations, including the Maine Education Association.

Interested in what her opposition has to say, I went to Brogan Teel’s website. While I respect her declared emphasis on depolarizing politics, I found no policy statements regarding education, beyond a reference to working for “parent rights,” a phrase that so often implies a mistrust of teachers as professionals. This fall we have a clear choice. I hope that we in Senate District 24 will re-elect our knowledgeable, well organized and highly energetic senator, Mattie Daughtry.

Charlotte Agell,

Brunswick

Eloise Vitelli deserves re-election to the Maine Senate



In the 35 years that I have called Eloise Vitelli my friend, I have always been amazed by the way she has been able to raise a wonderful family, volunteer in her community, and provide effective leadership in our Maine state government.

At this time when ideologues in government stymie progress by refusing to compromise, she never loses sight of the responsibility to work across the aisle in order to improve the lives of Mainers. As our senator, she has, among her many achievements, improved the health of our children by putting local foods in Maine’s schools, led in the transition to renewable energy in Maine, stood up to greedy utility companies to give Mainers affordable energy bills and access to high-speed internet, passed the Act to Promote Prescription Drug Price Transparency, and created the Maine Retirement Savings Program.

Prior to her political career the focus of her professional life had been helping entrepreneurs create small businesses. Small businesses are the engines of high-quality jobs in Maine. In addition to providing a viable standard of living, these jobs provide the revenue to make possible the programs that Maine people need and which Eloise actively promotes. These are programs which improve lives while reducing the cost of government. Eloise has been and continues to be the wise choice for promoting progress in Maine. That is why she has my enthusiastic vote on Nov. 8.

Richard Derector,

Bath

Re-elect Vitelli

Dresden citizens have the opportunity to send Sen. Eloise Vitelli back to the Statehouse this November. She was first elected in 2013 and her skill and hard work got her elected Majority Leader where she has helped make state government work for the ordinary citizens of her district. From supporting local farmers and fishermen with money for processing facilities and selling local produce to schools to helping homeowners with heating cost to providing long awaited state funding for education Senator Vitelli has served us well. Please join me in giving her your vote.

Steve Eagles,

Dresden

Vitelli should remain in Senate

In Eloise Vitelli we are fortunate to have a senator who has dedicated her life to helping all Mainers gain the practical advantages necessary to succeed and sustain a fulfilling life.

Two bills she sponsored are examples of that care: Broadband Infrastructure and Retirement Protection.

The first one exempts municipalities from “make-ready” fees when attaching equipment to poles related to community safety or providing broadband services to unserved or underserved areas. Many Maine towns now planning new broadband internet access for their communities can save thousands and thousands of dollars by having new pole permit fees waived. This offers an advantage for municipalities working with Internet Service Providers (ISP). These savings can help lower actual infrastructure development costs.

As a member of the Town of Dresden’s Broadband Committee I know this can be a game changer in balancing the budget.

The second bill will help more Maine workers save for retirement. Approximately 46 percent of private-sector workers in Maine aged 18 to 64, more than 207,000, have no access to a retirement savings program. This legislation created the Maine Retirement Savings Program, allowing Mainers to contribute to a Roth IRA directly from their paycheck. Employers who don’t offer their own retirement savings plans facilitate a deduction for their employees, straight from their paycheck. The deducted funds go into a Roth IRA, following the employee from job to job until that person is ready to retire.

These two bills highlight the forethought and deep fundamental support for Maine people that Senator Vitelli seeks to include in all her legislative efforts. She has my vote this November.

Richard M. Brown

Dresden

Vitelli has distinguished herself

I want to share my enthusiasm for our opportunity to re-elect Eloise Vitelli to the Maine Senate. During her service to Senate District 24, serving all of Sagadahoc County and the town of Dresden in Lincoln County, Eloise has distinguished herself as the majority leader of the Maine Senate.



Eloise is and has been active in her support for environmental issues related to combating global warming and promoting development of clean energy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. She has called attention to the importance of recycling, keeping drinking water toxin free, and conserving our open spaces, wetlands and wild places.



Her efforts will help our state to maintain our valuable farms, lakes, oceans, and forests that are so important to Maine’s economy.



In addition, Eloise has worked for passage of the Student Loan Bill of Rights, the promotion of STEM careers, as well as policies that promote the affordability of higher education, and opportunities that encourage graduates to stay and work in Maine.



I hope you will join me in voting to re-elect Senator Eloise Vitelli.



Gail Donahue Pepin,

Bath

