AUGUSTA

Officers retire with 49 years of combined service

The Maine Army National Guard (MEARNG) celebrated Chief Warrant Officer 3 Steven F. Eastman of Augusta and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Travis E. Coffman of Buckfield during a retirement ceremony on held Sept 11. The ceremony was attended by family, friends, and fellow service members of MEARNG.

In honor of their strides, impacts, and sacrifices, officers Eastman and Coffman were awarded with the Meritorious Service Medal. Their families were recognized for their long lasting and continued support throughout their military careers.

Eastman enlisted as a light-wheel vehicle mechanic from 2001 to 2004 in the active Army, which included a deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF). He later transferred to the United States Army Reserve for one year before joining MEARNG, where he served for an additional 17 years. Fifteen of those years were with the 152nd Maintenance Support Company in Augusta, where he was instrumental in building the company’s armament section from the ground up.

Coffman enlisted in MEARNG in August 2003, showing an aptitude for maintenance logistics early in his career. He soon became recognized as a subject matter expert among his peers and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming shop chief for Field Maintenance Shop 2 in Auburn. Coffman earned the enduring respect of his peers during his 26 years with the unit, performing admirably in all assigned positions and paving the way for field maintenance shops in Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: