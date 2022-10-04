AUBURN — A Sabattus woman faces a manslaughter charge stemming from a July crash in Turner involving a pedestrian.

Investigators said it appeared that a vehicle driven by Amber Smith, 37, had struck Tina White, 46, of Turner as she walked along County Road.

An Androscoggin County grand jury on Tuesday handed up an indictment charging Smith with the felony crime, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

She also was charged with aggravated criminal operating under the influence of alcohol and causing death while license suspended or revoked, each crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Smith was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, each count a felony that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

A misdemeanor charge against Smith for violation of condition of release is punishable by up to six months in jail.

Smith is being held at Androscoggin County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.

If released, she is barred from having any contact with White’s family.

White was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on County Road on the morning of July 23.

Androscoggin County Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 10:30 a.m. to a report of a woman on the ground on County Road, near Fortin Drive, with life-threatening injuries.

White had been walking on the dirt shoulder of the road facing traffic when she was hit from behind, according to county authorities.

Her injuries were consistent with a vehicle hitting her from behind while she was walking, they said.

Turner Fire-Rescue and LifeFlight of Maine treated White at the scene, but she died before she could be transported, authorities said.

Investigators worked through that weekend examining evidence and conducting interviews.

