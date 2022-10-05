September is our transition from summer into fall, a time of fairs and apples, classes and school sports. But this September also saw a wave of violent crime in Portland, a public housing high-rise that was without electricity for days after a storm, and the arrival of rescued beagles. Here are some of the best photos of the month from Press Herald photographers.

Photo by Derek Davis

Cullen Kendall of Portland walks a slackline at the Eastern Promenade near the end of August. Kendall says that he had put it away for a couple of years, but decide to break it out again recently. “It is like riding a bike, once you get it, you get it”.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Dave Caston Sr., 65, has lived at Franklin Towers for 13 years and considers himself an unofficial community watchman. He and another resident collect photos of the problems at the 16-story public housing complex. “My job’s not done here,” Caston says.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Brother Arnold sweeps out a sheep stall inside the barn at the Shaker Village in New Gloucester on September 14. The barn will undergo a multi-year restoration, funded by a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service Save America’s Treasures program. The Shakers need to match that grant with donations.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Seen through a window in the sheep barn, workers prepare to raise the Yellow Garage at the Shaker Village in New Gloucester on August 29. The garage, originally built in 1910, housed the Shaker’s first automobile, which was also the first automobile in the town of New Gloucester says Michael Graham, director of the Shaker Museum and Library.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Gracelyn Kilpatrick stands next to her car on Congress Street on Thursday. She estimates she has paid $300 in parking tickets over the past four months.

Photo by Shawn patrick Ouellette

Waynflete celebrates after a goal against Greely on September 27. In on the celebration are Myles Curley, left, Andrew Rogers in the back and Bryan Stark-Chessa, right.

Photo by Derek Davis

Police responded to two shootings at Riverton Park, a public housing complex in Portland in early September. Nimo Abdi looks out the window of a room she was sleeping with her 4-year-old son when a bullet tore through their home.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Sawyer Comeau, 2, of Limerick is surrounded by livestock as he puts a quarter into a feed vending machine at the petting zoo at the 150th Cumberland County Fair.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Ada McCarthy, left, Jocelyn Taxter and Wallace Taxter stand on a fence while awaiting the parade on the race track at the 150th Cumberland County Fair.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Carmel Mambu sits on her family’s new couch with 8-month-old Miraco Mavezo and Celine Prospere Mavezo, 8, as Furniture Friends delivers furniture to their home.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Former Governor Paul LePage speaks at a campaign press conference at Buker Community Center on September 19. LePage said if elected governor he would propose a Parents Bill of Rights, which includes notifying parents of all “sensitive materials,” such as talking to students about gender and sexuality.

Photo by Derek Davis

Abbey Thornton, a senior midfielder on Windham High School’s soccer team, watches a ball she headed during a game against Portland at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Nurses from Maine Medical Center tape cards with their questions for Maine Health CEO Andrew Mueller to the door of the Maine Health building on Free Street on September 13. Mary Kate O’Sullivan, who is a RN on the contract bargaining committee, said they came to the building in hopes of being able to talk to Mueller.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Megan Sweeney, fiancee of Tyler Woodburn, who was shot and killed September 7 by a York County Sheriff’s deputy, is still trying to make sense of his death.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Ric Browde, President and CEO of Wings of Rescue, hands a beagle to Karen Robinson of the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk at the Portland International Jetport on September 4. 100 beagles were brought to Portland, rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia where the USDA found multiple abusive conditions.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Sean Randall of Portland does a Bertlemann slide while skating at the Dougherty Field Skate Park on September 14.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Family and friends gather for a candlelight vigil in honor of Walter Omal, 31, in Deering Oaks Park on September 14. Omal was shot in the park at 6:30 p.m. on September 7 and died the following day.

Photo by Derek Davis

Kattleya Acaylar of North Carolina descends the spiral staircase after visiting the top of Portland Headlight at Fort Williams Park on Maine Open Lighthouse Day.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Sculptor Jay Sawyer of Warren works on the finishing details of a memorial he is making for the victims in the El Faro tragedy, which included five Mainers. Sawyer is using an electric welder that belonged to Richard Pusatere, a chief engineer and one of the the victims.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Hallie Robinson of Wiscasset shows her father Milan Steube their order on her phone at High Roller Lobster Co. After customers are seated at High Roller Lobster Co., they place their order by scanning a QR code at their table and navigating an self-directed online ordering system.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Cardamom-Apple-Brown Butter Cake, topped with almonds and confectioners sugar, can be served with whipped cream or ice cream. The recipe ran in the Food & Dining section on September 25.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Tonya Sellick of Portland, a Sea Dogs season ticket holder and self-described mega fan, sports a ball cap autographed by the team as she applauds the starting lineup for a playoff game against the Somerset Patriots.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Jacqueline Edmondson, president of the University of Southern Maine, in front of the construction of the new student center and dorm at USM’s Portland campus. The school announced a $46 million fundraising campaign.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Justine Belanger, left, Jocelyn Crawford and Greg Greenman pickup trash and debris along the shore near East End Beach in Portland on September 30. They were part of a group of volunteers who work for Greenbacker Capital and volunteered with Friends of Casco Bay.

Photo by Derek Davis

The beach was mostly empty on Monday in early September on Old Orchard Beach, except for two swimmers who raced down to the water.

