John Val Cliche, 69 years, a resident of Arundel, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his home .

John was born in Biddeford on July 30, 1953, a son of Val M. and Theresa Louise Turcotte Cliche and graduated from Thornton Academy in Saco. He also attended Calhoon Marine Engineering School in Baltimore, Maryland.

John worked with his father’s business, Val Cliche and Son doing carpentry and sheetrock for 30 years. He also helped with his son’s business in carpentry and logging.

John was former member of the Kennebunk Fire Rescue. John enjoyed and rebuilt several military vehicles and went to several military shows around the country and won several awards, which he was so proud of. He loved spending time with family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his two beloved sons Tregg Cliche and his companion Kim of Arundel and Jared Cliche and his wife Ashley of Hiram, Maine; a sister Louise Cliche of Utah; his niece Amber Emerson of Saco, and his nephew Spencer Thiboutot of Saco; and three beloved grandchildren, Garrett, Carter and Liam Cliche.

Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Arundel Cemetery Kennebunkport.

In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to The American Heart Association, 51 Route 1, Suite M, Scarborough, ME 04074 in John’s memory .

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

