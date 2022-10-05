FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared at his second straight practice Wednesday and walked with an obvious limp during warmups and initial drills.

Jones is still recovering from the high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3 against the Ravens. He was a non-participant at last Friday’s practice, when he only made stationary throws. Asked why Jones was allowed to attend and appear in uniform if he wasn’t going to participate Friday, Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday: “To see how he does the things he does.”

If Jones can’t go, rookie Bailey Zappe might wind up making his first career start. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer wasn’t on the practice field Wednesday, and is presumably still in the league’s concussion protocol.

The Patriots will return to action against the Lions on Sunday with a 1 p.m. home kickoff.

NEW FACES: The Patriots fielded two new, yet familiar, faces at practice Wednesday, with linebacker Jamie Collins and quarterback Garrett Gilbert joining the practice squad.

Collins reached terms less than 24 hours after the team’s loss at Green Bay, when the Patriots allowed a season-worst 199 rushing yards. The 32-year-old had been out of football since his contract with the Patriots expired last spring. According to Bill Belichick, Collins also underwent offseason surgery. Belichick didn’t specify the injury.

Advertisement

Last year, Collins appeared in 10 games and made two starts for the Patriots after signing midseason. He totaled 20 tackles, two pass breakups, an interception and one sack.

Gilbert spent most of the 2021 season on the Patriots practice squad until Washington signed him away to make a spot start in December. Gilbert went 21 of 30 for 194 yards in that start. He’s been added while the top two quarterbacks – Jones (high ankle sprain) and Hoyer (concussion) – deal with injuries that are likely to keep them out of Sunday’s game versus Detroit.

Collins wore No. 99 and Gilbert wore No. 19.

SMITH OUT: Tight end Jonnu Smith is reportedly set to miss some time after reportedly being diagnosed with a low ankle sprain which is expected to have him week-to-week.

Smith left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury and did not return.

This leaves the Patriots shorthanded at tight end with Hunter Henry the only other active tight end on the 53-man roster. Meanwhile, Matt Sokol remains an option to promote or elevate from the practice squad.

Advertisement

The Patriots did get creative at the tight end position after Smith left the game, lining up veteran tackle Marcus Cannon as a jumbo tight end and also using receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey as a blocker.

THORNTON AT PRACTICE: Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton appeared at his first practice Wednesday since breaking his collarbone in preseason and wore a red non-contact jersey.

Thornton is eligible to come off injured reserve this week after missing the first four games of the season while on IR. Whether the second-round rookie is activated in time for Sunday’s game against Detroit will depend on his recovery and practice performance.

In the preseason, Thornton caught three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown. He broke his collarbone getting tackled in the first half of the Patriots 20-10 home win over Carolina. Until then, Thornton had slowly been rising up the depth chart and occasionally taking snaps ahead of veteran Kendrick Bourne in training camp.

Through four games, the Patriots’ receiver depth chart appears to have DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor entrenched at the top, with Bourne and Humphrey dividing snaps as the team’s No. 3 wideout.

Thornton would inject rare deep speed into the offense. He clocked a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, fastest among all timed receivers.

Related Headlines Patriots notebook: New England adding QB Garrett Gilbert to practice squad

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous