This has been an exciting year for the South Portland Historical Society as it has finally embarked on its plan to expand to a two-person staff. This expansion has been a long time coming. Although we are blessed with a large number of generous volunteers who help make our museum and historical society possible, I’ve been a one-person staff for many years.

While we’ve done a lot with our limited resources, there have been many endeavors that we have wanted to undertake, but the staff time available has been a limiting factor. One goal which we’ve wanted to achieve for many years is to increase the number of lectures and programs that we offer to the public.

A bequest from Frances Dyer in 2021 provided the seed money to finally set our plan in motion. On June 1, 2022, the society hired Seth Goldstein to serve in a dual role – to oversee the operation of the society’s Cushing’s Point Museum and to serve as the society’s first dedicated development director.

If you haven’t met Seth previously, let me tell you a little about him. He has been teaching history at the Maine College of Art and Design where he taught a course on global piracy this last semester. He has been the educational coordinator for the Atlantic Black Box Project, a grassroots, nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing New England’s marginalized history. For several years, Seth has also been leading walking history tours on the Portland peninsula. He lives in the Ferry Village neighborhood with his wife and two children.

Seth worked closely with me in his first month on board, learning the operation of the museum, getting to know our volunteers, helping bring in donations from local businesses for our Summer in Maine Auction and pulling off our Classic Car Show. He has done a wonderful job overseeing the museum operation this summer.

Now that fall is here, we are excited to announce the kick-off of our fall/winter/spring program series. October will be a busy month:

– Thursday, Oct. 13

Seth will give an encore presentation of “Pirates of New England.” This was a well-attended lecture at our annual meeting in May, but many members who were unable to attend were hoping that it would be offered again. Seth is happy to make that happen.

What do you think of when you hear the word pirates? Most people think of sparkling blue Caribbean waters, but New England has a rich and fascinating connection to these “Brethren of the Coast.” Seth will share stories of pirates throughout the region. Some of these instances of piracy even took place right here in our backyard of Casco Bay.

Prepare yourself to be introduced to a rogues gallery of sea raiders with connections to New England including Dixie Bull, Edward Low, and “Black Sam” Bellamy. This lecture will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the senior wing at the South Portland Community Center. The Community Center is handicap accessible. Free for current society members; $20 for nonmembers.

– Saturday, Oct. 15, 1 p.m.

Seth Goldstein will offer a two-hour walking tour along the eastern waterfront, entitled “People’s History of the South Portland Waterfront.” Seth will discuss the Wabanaki, virgin soil epidemics, the French and Indian Wars, enslaved Africans in South Portland and the greater Portland area, the West Indies trade, and the shipyards of South Portland with particular emphasis on the women who worked there.

The tour is free for current society members; $25 for nonmembers. Preregistration is required. To register, email or call the South Portland Historical Society.

– Saturday, Oct. 22

Kathy DiPhilippo will offer walking tours at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. During these one-hour tours, Kathy will talk about South Portland’s history and the many well-known South Portlanders who are buried in this cemetery that dates back to 1734. The tour is free for current society members; $25 for nonmembers. Preregistration is required. To register, email or call the South Portland Historical Society.

We’ll have many more lectures, author talks and other programs in the months ahead. Announcements of all programs are made in the society’s spring and fall member newsletters. Historical society programs are free for current members, so if you are a South Portland resident and not already a member, we hope you’ll take this opportunity to start your membership, enjoy one or more of our programs, and know that your membership dues help support the historical society and its mission to preserve our local history.

A one-year family membership is only $25. Donations can be made through our Online Museum at https://sphistory.pastperfectonline.com, or if you’d prefer to donate by check, please make it payable to South Portland Historical Society and mail to us at 55 Bug Light Park, South Portland, ME 04106. Thank you. If you need to contact the society, we can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at 207-767-7299.

Kathryn Onos DiPhilippo is executive director of the South Portland Historical Society. She can be reached at [email protected]

