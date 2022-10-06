ORONO — Defensively, the University of Maine men’s ice hockey team had to change.

Last season, the Black Bears allowed nearly three-and-a-half goals per game, the most in Hockey East. For Coach Ben Barr, it was paramount to bring in players this season who could lead the transition from defense to offense.

With that in mind, this season’s group of rookie defensemen are smaller, faster and eager to join the rush and contribute offensively as well as working to keep pucks away from their own net.

“I always felt our game really lends itself to needing guys who can get you out of the zone. That was a premium for us, and all of our new defensemen can help us with that. They can move their feet,” said Barr, entering his second season as Maine’s head coach.

“You know, we struggled getting out of our zone at times last year, so that was something we needed to address. Hopefully these guys can come along pretty quickly because we need them.”

Coming off a 7-22-4 season, its worst record in almost 40 years, Maine heads to Colorado this weekend to open the 2022-23 season. The Black Bears play Friday night at Air Force and then on Saturday face defending national champion Denver, ranked No. 1 in the uscho.com poll.

Three freshmen were among the top three defensive pairings Barr used in Saturday’s 1-0 win over the University of Prince Edward Island in an exhibition game. The biggest of the those three newcomers was 5-foot-11, 175-pound Brandon Holt, who played alongside senior Dawson Bruneski on the third line. Joining captain Jakub Sirota on the top defensive pairing was 5-9, 171-pound Luke Antonacci, while sophomore David Breazeale played alongside 5-8, 152-pound Grayson Arnott.

“I think I bring some skating mobility to the table. We’ve been preaching a lot of defensemen getting up in the play recently. Coach Barr has been great allowing us to still be creative while being in a hard-playing mindset,” said Antonacci, who assisted on the Maine goal in Saturday’s win.

“Adding some skill to the back end is a great thing for us, to be able to make more plays and exit zones cleanly. I think we’re heading in the right direction. A lot of the guys here want to do that and are capable of doing that.”

In Maine’s final game last season, a 6-2 loss at Merrimack in the first round of the Hockey East tournament, four of the six defensemen used were 6-feet or taller. That included 6-1, 205-pound Edward Lindelow, a forward playing out of position because of injuries. This season, only Sirota (6-2, 208) and Breazeale (6-4, 205) could be considered big defensemen.

“We had more size before, but you could tell we weren’t really conditioned and the speed wasn’t there at times,” Sirota said.

A Toronto native, Arnott spent last season with the Penticton Vees junior team in British Columbia, where he scored seven goals and 26 assists in 47 games. Playing for the Sioux City Musketeers junior team, Antonacci had five goals and 18 assists in 61 games. Antonacci first arrived on UMaine’s radar when he played for the Maine Nordiques, the Lewiston-based junior team owned by his father, Darryl Antonacci, who also owns Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

When recruiting his young defensemen, playing that aggressive style was Barr’s sales pitch. After Tuesday’s practice, Arnott outlined what’s expected of him.

“Make a difference offensively, but also on the D side of the puck. That’s my first priority. Jump up in the rush. Coach has given us the green light to do that, be the fourth man, second wave type of thing. That’s exciting to hear. We like that style of play,” Arnott said.

Antonacci echoed Arnott’s sentiments.

“It’s very fun to hear that and play that way. When you’re little, all you want to do is play offense, offense, offense,” Antonacci said. “I was actually a forward when I was 13, 14. I made the switch to defense because I always thought I could be an offensive defenseman. Obviously you’ve got to do the D zone. When I was being recruited, that was a big stickler for me, being able to play in that system.”

Barr intentionally paired a freshman defenseman with an upperclassmen in each of the three groups, and is counting on Sirota, who missed the end of last season with a knee injury, to provide leadership in all facets.

“Right now, (Sirota is) even as important off the ice. The competition level these guys are bringing every day in practice, it was high in that game the other night. That was like intense, midseason, physical hockey, and that’s the way we have to play every night to give ourselves a chance. He’s the guy driving that,” Barr said.

Sirota said he’s liked what he’s seen from his new teammates so far.

“They’re stepping up with the older guys. Not having a lot of experience can be tough sometimes, being afraid to make plays and having confidence, but they’re stepping right in and I’m excited to play with them,” Sirota said.

Antonacci said he has become close to Sirota, and looks to the captain for tips constantly.

“Even on the bench he’ll give you constructive criticism to help. I’m a freshman. I’m new. I need to learn the system,” Antonacci said.

Likewise, Arnott appreciates skating alongside Breazeale, a Hockey East All-Rookie team selection last season.

“He’s a leader, and I’m definitely going to follow in his footsteps,” Arnott said of Breazeale, an assistant captain. “He wants to win, and so do I. It’s a great fit for me.”

