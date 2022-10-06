Election letters

To the editor,

I would like to ask everyone to vote for Richard Matthews in our upcoming city council race. Richard has been a lifelong resident of South Portland and he loves our city with all of his heart. He’s also been an active community member for many years.

He spent 12 years on our school board, seven as chairman. Richard was also involved in Little League for many years and CMA swim board. He cares about our beautiful land, our businesses, our elderly and families and their children. He is a great communicator who is willing to listen and work for compromise.

Richard knows how important it is to keep South Portland a beautiful place to live. Please consider giving your vote to Richard because a vote for him would be a vote for our community.

Jeanie DiBiase

South Portland

To the editor,

I am writing in support of Natalie West’s candidacy for an at-large seat on the South Portland City Council. I first met Natalie through her work in South Portland’s community gardens. During the years I have known her, she has been dependable and followed through on a variety of jobs in the garden, including serving on the board for three years.

Most recently, Natalie stepped in to offer solutions to our community garden maintenance issues and helped restructure the way the garden will function going forward..

You may not have heard of Natalie, as she has not sought the limelight for her work helping her neighbors in South Portland. If you are looking for a candidate with integrity and experience, who listens, understands the facts, and has repeatedly worked to make life better for South Portlanders, vote for Natalie West.

Mary Linneman

South Portland

To the editor,

Improving access to healthcare is always a high profile topic in Maine elections, as it should be.

Many well intentioned politicians, such as Sen. Anne Carney, assume that the easiest and best solution is to simply expand MaineCare coverage to more and more of our population, thinking that having an insurance card will guarantee better access to care and therefore better health. Unfortunately, experience has shown us that this is not the case at all.

One of Janet Mills’ first acts as governor was to expand the MaineCare program to another almost 100,000 Mainers. One would think that would have solved the problem, yet almost four years later, we still see it as a crisis that needs fixing. Anne Carney seems to want to double down on a failed bet.

What she fails to appreciate is that giving someone health care coverage is not the same as providing them with health care services. This is especially true of MaineCare, whose reimbursement rates are so low that almost no health care provider can accept patients with it. This is part of the reason that all the emergency rooms in the state are overflowing with MaineCare patients. They have nowhere else to go.

The volume of patients going through the emergency departments represents a clear and present danger to the lives of Mainers. It is common for people to wait several hours to get care, even though they have very serious injuries and illnesses. Many never even get into an exam room and spend the night on stretchers in the hallway, afraid, suffering, and alone.

The answer to the problem of not having enough access to healthcare in Maine is to enact polices that encourage more doctors and nurses to come to Maine to live and work. Why would a health care professional come to Maine as opposed to New Hampshire, which has so much lower taxes and cost of living?

We need to get rid of laws, such as Certificate of Need, which gives the power to the big hospital corporations to keep potential competitors offering lower prices from opening new health care facilities, surgery centers, MRI and CT scanners. An MRI done at a hospital owned facility can cost over $5000. In states without CON laws, where there is competition for such services, the price can be as low as $200. Without CON, many services, including many surgeries and other procedures would be much lower priced, making them more affordable to the average Mainer. Obviously, it is not reasonable that someone could be expected to pay cash for all healthcare services, such as for major medical illnesses like cancer, stroke, heart attacks, etc, but such a change would help a lot of people for many more common medical problems.

We need to look to people open to innovate and improve the private insurance market to cover the big expenses. We need legislators who are open to new ideas, as well as ideas which have worked in other states, not policies that have failed repeatedly.

We should reserve MaineCare availability for those for whom it was created: the truly poor, the vulnerable, the disabled, and people not capable of providing for themselves, not able-bodied Mainers who could to pay for their own insurance if affordable options existed, or find employment with healthcare benefits.

In my opinion, the state senate candidate in District 29 who understands the fundamentals of this issue the best is Mr. John Lewis. Having spoken with him at length, he has a fantastic grasp of the issue and is open to supporting the true innovations that we so desperately need to improve access to quality and affordable healthcare in Maine.

Michael A. Ciampi, M.D.

South Portland

To the editor,

As proud residents of South Portland for close to 50 years before recently moving away, my husband and I can attest to Natalie West’s character and dedication to South Portland.

We met Natalie more than a decade ago during the early planning stages of the Hamlin School Community Garden. She and her husband Rob, along with a group of dedicated community members, spent countless hours brainstorming, designing and building the plots. We’ve seen her participation in many other community projects since then. Natalie’s involvement in the Clear Skies ordinance is an example where she offered her legal expertise. She works tirelessly and with passion for her community.

Natalie’s legal background and her knowledge of city government are real assets. She has great communication skills and is a collaborative leader. She will serve on the board with the care and compassion she has already shown. This is why we strongly support Natalie for the South Portland City Council. South Portland will greatly benefit from her service.

Cecile Laplante, Kevin D’Amboise

Portland

To the editor,

I write in support of Anne Carney, and I urge the voters of South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, and Scarborough to re-elect her to represent Senate District 29 in Augusta.

Anne is a trusted and tested advocate for human rights, health care accessibility, and protection of our fragile environment. She doesn’t just talk about what we should do; Anne has a long history of rolling up her sleeves and working selflessly for the betterment of our community. Legal assistance, libraries, and land trusts are just some of the areas where she has left her mark.

At a time when one political party seems hell-bent on rolling back social progress, we need strong leaders at every level who stand up for our values, who defend our civil rights, and who strive to leave our children a better future.

Every vote counts. Every seat is crucial. Don’t sit this one out. Re-elect Anne Carney.

Peter Stanton

South Portland

Writing to persuade

I teach preparatory reading and writing at Southern Maine Community College and my students are learning the art of writing to persuade. I hope your readers enjoy this first group of letters, as these young adults learn about community involvement through sharing their opinions in letters to the editor.

Rosemarie De Angelis

SMCC Adjunct Professor

To the editor,

Knowing what I want in life has become challenging and that’s OK. One thing that stands out is teaching physical education.

Becoming a teacher would bring joy. It would not matter what age as long as they are having fun. I believe that learning should be fun and exciting. It all matters on the environment and the attitude of the teacher.

In all seriousness, I think that the best way to get students to learn is by not telling them to do something; it’s by making sure they are successful. I believe that others should strive to be teachers to help form our future as a whole.

People who want to work with kids should have the best attitude and teaching style. It’s different from high school. Another tip for becoming a teacher is to be patient. Kids can be challenging but also fun. In the end, becoming a teacher would be a great choice to help people reach their full potential.

Sawyer Stead

United States

To the editor,

Music is very important in my life. It accompanies us in all stages of life. This can be traditional, religious, urban, classic or modern music. Music brings a good feeling. I first learned music when I was 9 years old, going to church with my parents.

In achievements we celebrate with music and everything gets even better. Music also brings nostalgia. Listening makes you remember someone, food or other moments already lived. In 2014, I decided music would be my life, my career, my passion.

Reader, when you can listen to good music, it will bring you many benefits. Try listening in your day, when you are going to work or when you are free at home. Music will make your day lively, make your heart full of love and will make you excited. Listen today.

Gloire Llonde Eale Bolele

Republic Democratic of the Congo

To the editor,

Energy drinks. Now I know what you’re thinking. If I have one can of Monster or Red Bull a day it’s fine. Well, not really and here’s why. A 16 ounce canned energy drink typically has up to 240 milligrams of caffeine and around 223 calories and 56 grams of sugar.

Caffeine can trigger heart rhythm disturbance and other side effects. Now I’m not at all saying caffeine is bad for you as long as it’s in controlled amounts and not raging with calories and sugars. Caffeine intake is not the only thing to look out for. Taurine is a key ingredient as well with most cans having up to 178 milligrams. An 8 ounce energy drink boosts your daily intake of taurine six to 16 times.

There’s plenty more reasons as to why they’re bad when there are plenty of others on the market with little to no sugar and lower calories. What I’m getting at is that when you go to a cooler at a gas station think before you grab that can of Monster. And how much just one could affect your body.

Jonathan Brooks

USA

To the editor,

Most crashes are very often caused by texting and driving. A five-minute text couldn’t wait so now you’re waiting for the cops to arrive for your accident. One way to prevent texting and driving is for everyone to just leave their phones at home when they leave, but that won’t happen so I think that they should make a system in a car to disable each texting app there’s while the car is turned on. They can still use GPS and cellphone apps. This will prevent at least 90 percent or more of texting and driving accidents.

This will also lower insurance payments because less people will get into accidents. Younger audience is targeted for this topic because much older and mature people have already been driving for a while so they know the risk that can happen.

Don’t risk your life over a text message that can wait a couple extra minutes till you’re parked and safe off the road.

Abdullah Najm

Iraq

