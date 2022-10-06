Leonard “Larry” Labrador, 73, of Arundel, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Brentwood Rehab and Nursing Center in Yarmouth.

He was born in Mars Hill on May 19, 1949, a son of Joseph and Mary (Picteu) Labrador. In 1952, when he was 3 years old, his family relocated to Arundel. He was educated at Burnham School, and then later at Mildred L. Day School in Arundel.

At a young age Larry began working in construction for New England Homes. He later moved to Tri-State Builders which was owned and operated by his brother, Joseph. While with Tri-State he traveled throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts building new custom homes of superior quality and craftsmanship. Once he retired, Larry lived in Wells for three years with his niece Gail Labrador-Darling (Gail currently resides in Florida); then for the last 22 years he lived with his nephew Joe Labrador in Arundel.

In Larry’s younger days he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved wild game and would always get excited when his nephew Phil brought him some deer meat. He made great memories with friends and family over a game of cards, especially games of Rummy 500. He had a passion for collecting returnable bottles and cans, and he found great relaxation in the simple things, like smoking his pipe over a cup of tea.

Most of all, he loved his nieces and nephews like they were his own children. Family was Larry’s whole life. He will be sadly missed by many.

Larry was predeceased by his brother Joseph Labrador of Limerick; and by three sisters, Johann Lank of Kennebunk, Linda Binette of Alfred, and Lucy Croteau of Biddeford.

He is survived by his sister, Barbara Daney of Alfred, and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, on Larry’s property at 326 Log Cabin Road in Arundel.

To view Larry’s memorial page, or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com.

