Community solar is a hot topic in the renewable energy sphere, and rightfully so. Participating in a community solar program expands the benefits of renewable energy to those who may not have the resources to install big, blue panels on their property (like renters).

Despite its popularity, there are still a lot of questions that arise regarding what community solar is and how it works. This week, we’re clearing the air by breaking down community solar: what it is, how to get started and the benefits of joining a community solar program.

Coffee & Climate: Community Solar

Join us Friday, Oct. 14 from 9 to 10 a.m. for this month’s Coffee & Climate: Community Solar edition. We will be joined by Tony Napolitano of Maine Community Solar and Thomas Tutor of ReVision Energy to talk all about community solar. With an abundance of community solar farms popping up in Maine, this is a great opportunity to bring any questions you may have and chat about community solar with topic experts.

Until then, here are some answers to common community solar questions:

Q: What is it?

A: When you participate in a community solar program, you are investing in a solar project that produces electricity. The solar array sends the power it produces to the grid for distribution and consumption. Your home still gets power from your standard utility provider, but you get a credit on your utility bill for the energy generated by the solar farm you are affiliated with.

Q: How do I find a provider?

A: There are a lot of options for community solar providers in Maine, making this process, at times, overwhelming. Choosing a provider that is the right fit for you is an important first step in receiving the plentiful benefits of community solar.

To start, visit the Maine Office of the Public Advocate’s website for useful information on community solar and a list of registered providers. Do some research on which registered, legitimate providers seem like a good fit for you by calling or visiting their website. There are also companies like Maine Community Solar that will match you to a program that is right for you.

Q: How will community solar affect how I pay my electricity bill?

A: You will likely get the option of receiving one bill or two bills each month. With the one bill option, you will be billed automatically each month by your solar company. They take care of paying your utility bill. With the two bill option, you will be billed automatically each month from your solar company for your share of the solar electricity produced. You will also receive a separate bill from your utility company minus the solar credits you receive from the solar company each month. Both options will be less than your old utility bill.

Q: What benefits do renters receive from subscribing to community solar?

A: Renters are typically unable to install solar panels on their rooftops, community solar gives renters the ability to support renewable energy and lower their electric bills in the process. Community solar allows homeowners and renters to cancel their subscriptions at any time or they can take their subscription with them as long as they are in the same utility service area.

Our Sustainable City is a recurring column in the Sentry intended to provide residents with news and information about sustainability initiatives in South Portland. Follow the Sustainability Office on Instagram and Facebook @soposustainability.

Mia Ambroiggio is a Greater Portland Council of Governments Resilience Corps fellow serving in the Sustainability Office. She can be reached at [email protected]org.

