Farr dies at 80

Retired Westbrook Police Sgt. Timothy G. Farr, Sr., 80, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7. He was born in Portland on Nov. 2, 1941.

“The state of Maine has lost a great citizen and law enforcement professional. And for those of us that knew Tim, we have lost a father, a close relative, colleague, or personal friend,” retired Detective Stephen Lyons said in his eulogy of Farr at the funeral Oct. 1.

Farr was a U.S. Army veteran and went on to serve his community for many years as a police officer with the Westbrook Police Department, according to his obituary.

He had a second career as probation and parole officer for felons and juveniles. He also served as a police officer at the University of Southern Maine and at Saint Joseph’s College.

Farr, his obituary said, will be “remembered for his dedication to fairness and justice; for pushing those in which he saw potential, especially when they didn’t see it in themselves and for simply being himself.”

“Tim was a great listener, but when he spoke, he spoke with authority, wisdom and truth,” Lyons said.

Mike Sanphy, former mayor and president of Westbrook Historical Society, worked with Farr for 18 years at the police department. “He was a good officer, old school,” Sanphy said.

Sanphy praised Farr as very smart, a good friend and level-headed. “He took pride in his job,” Sanphy said.

‘Coffee and info’ sessions to resume

Arty Ledoux, director of Westbrook Veteran Services Office, has announced that the “coffee and information” sessions will restart at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Spruce Room at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Coffee and doughnuts will be served in addition to presentations about benefits and services available. The meetings will be held the second Thursday of every month.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 4, 1972, that Ann L. Foye, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Foye of Oakland Avenue, was a sophomore at the University of Maine Portland-Gorham.

