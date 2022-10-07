The Fryeburg Fair probably dominated everyone’s calendar last week and people need a bit of time to regroup. Not much is happening in town this week, but looking ahead, things will be picking up.

Winter clothing giveaway

A community block grant is sponsoring the local organization Community HELP for a Winter Wear Giveaway at the Bridgton Community Center (on Depot Street behind Renys) from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. Free winter clothing will be available to children who are Bridgton residents. Children must be present to try on clothing and income verification forms (available on site) are required. Donations of winter clothing in good condition will be gratefully accepted. Contact Laura at 207-321-1988 for further information.

Library book sale

Friends of the Bridgton Public Library will hold another used book sale at the Book Shed in the library parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22 (rain date is Sunday, Oct. 23, at the same time). The sale will feature a wide range of hardcover and paperback fiction and nonfiction, including cookbooks, art books and children’s books. Cash and checks will be accepted.

All proceeds from the sale will go to support the library’s programs, activities and events. For more information call 647-2472 or go to www.bridgtonlibrary.org

More Music on Main

Music on Main, the monthly concert series at the vacant lot on 144 Main St., will feature Motor Booty Affair from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Food and beverage vendors will be on site and a beer garden will be available. There is no charge to attend and everyone is welcome. Please leave pets and coolers at home.

Energy assistance program

Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) are being accepted at the Bridgton Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. Wearing masks is recommended. Applicants should bring with them a photo ID (driver’s license, state ID, EBT card, passport); Social Security cards for all household members or SSN verification such as W2 or 1099 forms or military documents; their fuel vendor name and account number; their most recent CMP bill with relevant account information; subsidized rent information such as HUD form 50058/5005959 or RD 3560-8 (if relevant); proof of income (tax returns and/or benefit statements) and proof of SNAP or TANF benefits.

