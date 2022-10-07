FOXBOROUGH, Mass — Who will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback on Sunday?

All signs continue to point to fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe, including one sign Coach Bill Belichick threw up during his Friday morning press conference.

Asked what he’s seen from Zappe in practice this week, Belichick said: “As you said, he’s gotten a lot more snaps, which is always a good thing for a quarterback with timing and communication. He’s definitely making more progress with more experience and more opportunity.”

So does Belichick know who will start against the Lions?

“We’ll see,” he said.

Zappe and practice-squad veteran Garrett Gilbert are the only healthy quarterbacks available for the team. Mac Jones has been limited in both practices this week by his high ankle sprain, which caused him to walk with a clear limp Wednesday and Thursday. High ankle sprains typically require four to six weeks of recovery, though Jones is pressing to play, according to a source.

Advertisement

The Patriots have listed Jones as limited on both of their practice reports this week. They will release their final injury report sometime around 4 p.m. Brian Hoyer, who started for Jones last week in Green Bay, was place on injured reserve this week after entering concussion protocol.

GIANTS: Quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start in New York’s game against the Green Bay Packers in England after participating fully in practice on Friday.

Jones sprained his left ankle last Sunday and was limited in midweek practices before the London trip but didn’t receive an injury status Friday. He moved fluidly in the portion of practice open to the media.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was ruled out, making it likely Davis Webb will be elevated from the practice squad. Taylor is still in the concussion protocol. Webb has never thrown a pass in an NFL game, having played just once last season.

BRONCOS: Denver lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery.

They were injured in Denver’s 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost star running back Javonte Williams to a right knee injury in a loss at Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Darby was off to a terrific start this season and Bolles was the Broncos’ best offensive lineman. Williams was their leading rusher last year and this year and the Broncos (2-3) lost last year’s leading receiver, Tim Patrick, to a torn ACL in August.

BILLS: Buffalo ruled out starting safety Jordan Poyer and starting tight end Dawson Knox from playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

Poyer, who leads the NFL with four interceptions, will miss his second game in three weeks, this time due to an injury to his ribs. Knox will miss his first game this season due to foot and hamstring injuries.

FALCONS: Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury.

Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta’s first four games. He missed practice all week. Pitts is the second prominent member of the Falcons’ offense to be ruled out. Leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve on Monday. Patterson had what Coach Arthur Smith described as a minor knee procedure and will miss at least four games.

BROWNS: An attorney who was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of a home game last month has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Oct. 20. A message seeking comment was left with Miller on Friday. He was charged on Thursday.

Haslam was struck by the bottle as he walked off the field and headed toward the end zone tunnel at FirstEnergy Stadium during a last-second loss to the New York Jets on Sept. 18. Miller was detained by security guards when he tried to leave the stadium, according to cleveland.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous