OCEAN PARK — Nancy J. Andrews. 81, of Ocean Park, ME, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Southridge Rehabilitation and Living Center in Biddeford, ME.

Nancy was born on November 16, 1940 in Melrose, MA, to Thomas and Janice (Cross) Fellows, the oldest of three daughters. Nancy attended Melrose schools and graduated from Melrose High School in 1958.

Nancy owned and operated the Virginia Sawyer School of Ballet where she taught ballet and tap classes, and she also danced in Boston with Adolphe Robicheau’s studio. Nancy was also a camp counselor at Wacipi Pines camp in Raymond, ME for several years.

In 1960, Nancy married Gordon Andrews and they had four children together. It was during these years that Nancy taught conditioning classes at the Melrose YMCA, was a Camp Fire Girls Leader, and also the founder of a Rhythmic Dance Choir at the First Congregational Church in Melrose

In 1973, Nancy and Gordon moved their family up to Maine, first to Pine Point, where they owned and operated Moorings By The Sea, and later relocating to Ocean Park, where she has lived since the mid-1980’s. Nancy was active in the Ocean Park community, teaching Sunday School classes and singing with the Temple Choir in the summer months and working for a time at the Ocean Park Post Office.

Nancy was a fierce advocate for those with mental illness, at one point testifying before the Maine Senate on their behalf. She was one of the founding mothers of Amity Center in Portland, ME, which is now Amistad. Nancy was the recipient of the 6 Alive Award and also the Heroes In The Fight Award.

In addition to her parents, Nancy is predeceased by her daughter, Heidi, who passed away in 1985. She is survived by a son, Mark Andrews and his partner Deb McGonagle, both of Ocean Park, ME; two daughters, Heather Andrews-Gaudet and her husband, Briant of Old Orchard Beach, ME and Holly Andrews of Boston, MA; two sisters, Pamela Fellows of Biddeford, ME, and Deborah Hughes and her husband David of Old Orchard Beach, ME; two special grandsons, Lane and Marcus Gaudet; and many much-loved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her former husband, Gordon Andrews.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Nancy’s honor to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) at [email protected]

Visiting hours are to be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, ME 04072. The funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home, Saturday October 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.

