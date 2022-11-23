David Irving Goldrup 1933 – 2022 BRIDGTON – David Irving Goldrup, of Bridgton, Maine, passed away with his loving family by his side on Nov. 15, 2022. He was born July 19, 1933 in Freeport, Maine, the son of Henry Milton Goldrup and Elizabeth Emily Libby. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1951, as well as Bentley University, School of Accounting and Finance, Boston, Massachusetts. Upon graduation from Bentley, he entered the U. S. Army, serving at Fort Campbell, Kentucky with the 11th Airborne and 101st Airborne Divisions as a paratrooper and member of the Fort Campbell Honor Guard Company. He continued to maintain friendships with fellow Honor Guard members at annual reunions throughout the United States. Upon returning to civilian life in 1956, David accepted a position with the Wirthmore Feed Company in their retail management program becoming manager of their Charlestown, New Hampshire retail store. While in this community he was active in the local Rotary Club. Returning to Maine in 1960, David took a position with Hannaford Brothers Co. Accounting Department, responsible for a number of member stores in Maine and New Hampshire. In 1962 the operation of the Desert of Maine returned to the family and for 15 years he assumed the position of general manager. During this time, in the winter months, he became affiliated with several public accounting firms, including Baker & Adam, Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co. in Portland and Boucher Perkins Campbell Paradis in Brunswick, as a staff accountant. After retirement, he continued to do tax work as an AARP tax volunteer. He was active in many community and civic organizations including the Jaycees, the Scottish and York Rite: David was a member of the Freeport Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. having served as Master in 1982 and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Freeport Historical Society. He was active in the television ministry of his church and as a director of Christian radio station WMSJ. He was very active in pursuing his family genealogy which included seven Mayflower passengers. he married the love of his life, Lorraine Mae Snow, of Orr’s Island, Maine on July 19, 1954, having recently celebrated their 68 th anniversary. In their later years David and Lorraine moved to Bridgton, Maine, making many new friends and enjoying trips to Prince Edward Island and Moosehead Lake with his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Elizabeth Goldrup and sisters, Judith Goldrup Watson, Annabel Goldrup Blair and Karen Goldrup. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Goldrup and daughters, Gayle Marie Goldrup Elliot and husband James Pinkerton, Linda Susan Goldrup, grandson, Ryan David Elliot, brothers Henry Goldrup and Paul Goldrup, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Androscoggin Health Hospice for the kind and gentle care they provided David and his family, as well as the many friends in the community who reached out during this difficult time. The family will hold a celebration of life on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Honor Flight Maine http://www.honorflightmaine.org or The National Fragile X Foundation http://www.fragilex.org.

