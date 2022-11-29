Concerns about Bowdoin College’s athletics facilities expansion plans

As neighbors, alums, and members of the wider community, we’re writing to express our concerns with Bowdoin College’s proposal to expand the athletic facilities on Pickard Field. We’re afraid that this plan will have demonstrable adverse impacts, including lasting harm to vital ecosystems.

We believe that the Pickard Field expansion plan conflicts with Bowdoin’s published Environmental Mission Statement. To quote: “The Bowdoin College community — being mindful of our use of the earth’s natural resources, our impact on the environment of coastal Maine, and our responsibilities as members of a leading liberal arts college dedicated to serving the common good—recommit ourselves to environmental awareness and responsibility, and to actions that promote sustainability on campus…”

The negative environmental impacts of this plan include: Serious known hazards of artificial turf There is considerable evidence of risk associated with turf fields, ranging from groundwater contamination to adverse impacts on athlete health. The plan calls for the destruction of 2.5 acres of mature woods, which include many hundreds of sizable trees and countless understory plants. In addition to providing wildlife habitat, these woods play many vital ecosystem roles including carbon storage, nutrient cycling and temperature regulation.

The potential negative impacts to wildlife through additional sources of noise are well-documented.

We believe that the plan Bowdoin has put forward presents avoidable risks. We urge the college to reconsider its proposed Pickard Field renovations.

Alida Snow,

Philip Carey,

and 30 others

Another look at Brunswick mural plan

As both a Brunswick resident and a professor of Public Art at Bowdoin College, I’m writing to express my strong opposition to the mural “Many Stitches,” which is scheduled to be installed next summer on the large wall of Fort Andross facing the town and U.S. 1. I am likewise writing to encourage those who might share this opinion to voice their opposition as well.

While the Brunswick Public Art organization began with only the best of intentions, the present design is objectionable in two significant ways. While the mural is meant to celebrate the diversity of our community, it fails in this regard through its use of racial, ethnic, and gender stereotypes. It likewise neglects or under-represents Indigenous communities, who have raised their concerns and have been largely ignored.

Secondly, while it features an attractive background scene, the figures in the foreground are offensive in their relative scale and composition. The two male figures, for instance, both white, are dominant and identifiable by name, while the women are racial, ethnic, and gender stereotypes in subservient roles. A female figure near the center of the composition, representing French Canadians, is faceless and presents only her back to the viewer.

The mural, which is the size of a billboard, will occupy one of the most prominent locations in our community and will be viewed as a Brunswick landmark by the thousands of drivers passing by daily on U.S. 1. As planned, the mural will be an embarrassment to our community and will damage Brunswick’s reputation in the eyes of many.

It’s never too late to modify a design before it’s installed. Please join my fellow artist James Marshall and I and sign the petition objecting to the present design (at Care2 Petitions, https://www.thepetitionsite.com/takeaction/896/847/254/ ), which asks the artists and sponsors of the mural to rethink their current design in favor of one that respects the dignity, richness, beauty, and true diversity of the Brunswick community.

Mark Wethli,

Brunswick

Truth and loyalty

Truth and loyalty seem to be forgotten words. The need to recognize our inner compass for the growth of our stability in this new phase of rewriting laws and recognizing what freedom of speech is. Have we allowed it to go beyond what is True to Our Constitution? And the loyalty to our country?

This midterm election cycle has brought forth a new degree of optimism. The seed has been planted and the voters have come together, without the brawls that had been predicted. We must protect our democracy by coming together for the purpose of Uniting the people: Both parties as a whole need to lead with truth and loyalty for the better good of all.

I am asking both parties to understand that we, as a nation, need to work together and to uphold the laws of the land and not be led astray by money, greed and the powers that are in control.

Many representatives in the House and Senate, have laced their pockets time and time again and they need to ask themselves, “Are we really doing the work of the people? It’s time to come clean!!! Both parties are responsible.

As we move forward, the next two years can speak volumes to our country and the world, the voters at large must preserve centrist ideals — being moderate, understanding both sides of the aisle and learning to compromise and move forward to protect our democracy.

Let us all be mindful. Speak with your neighbors and come together with solutions and ideas that help make our communities healthier: Write to your representatives in The House and Senate to help make this next two years about us. Not just the people we have sent to Washington, we need to be present at every turn of this session.

Sophia Gabriel,

Harpswell

Kudos to Brunswick on land purchase

The Brunswick Town Council voted to buy 283 acres of woodland for about $4 million, and you might wonder why that’s a big deal.

It’s because at a time when conflict is the norm, the citizens and the council modeled a respectful, thoughtful, productive discussion and a courageous decision. It makes me proud to be a citizen of Brunswick.

At a time when many of us worry about taxes the council and the citizens were agreed that the only way to protect this land from uncontrolled development was to buy it.

They knew that the chance to buy it was a one-time opportunity.

We know the bay is at risk. We don’t know if protecting this woods will be enough, but we want to try because we care about the beauty, and we care about the people who make their living on it.

The speakers were respectful and thoughtful. It was an impressive display of people working together toward a common goal.

Rol Fessenden

Brunswick

Safe driving after dark

As grandparents we wish to ensure a safe ride home for our two grandchildren in elementary school in Brunswick. The parents are working until 5 p.m. and we are now driving after dark to bring the kiddos home.

We have found that many dog-walkers, teens and those getting exercise after dark are in extreme danger without a helpful reflective ribbon attached to their attire. The danger is heightened if it is raining and the roads are wet.

There are many iron-on reflective ribbons or sew-on styles sold here at local stores. It would be helpful to see these strips somewhere on your dog or a strip on the back of backpacks, jackets, coats, hats, etc.

Drivers be careful out there. Walkers, this is the time for you to shine, that is, after dark.

Naoma (Nonie) Moody,

Topsham

