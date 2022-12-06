A Biddeford man was in critical condition Tuesday evening in a Massachusetts hospital after being struck by a motor vehicle while crossing a road in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

The 71-year-old, whose name had not been released, was transported by helicopter to the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Chelmsford Police Chief James M. Spinney said. He was listed in critical condition Tuesday night.

Spinney said the man was struck around 4:26 p.m. while crossing Maple Road near the Byam Elementary School. Emergency responders found the man lying in the roadway with serious injuries and head trauma.

The driver of the vehicle, a Toyota minivan, was identified as a 60-year-old Chelmsford woman. She remained at the crash scene and is cooperating with police.

