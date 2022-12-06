BIDDEFORD — Motorists driving and holding a phone to their ear while doing so, texting at a traffic signal, or running a red light in the city of Biddeford, are potentially facing a crash. It can happen when drivers are distracted or in a hurry.

They are also facing potential fines for doing so; Biddeford police here are putting people on notice that they are stepping up enforcement.

“We will dedicate a special detail for traffic lights and handheld devices,” said Police Chief Roger Beaupre on Tuesday.

He said incidents of both infractions have increased over time.

The police chief pointed out that when COVID-19 became prevalent 2 1/2 years ago, police officers were directed not to conduct traffic enforcement so as not to have contact with people who may have the contagious virus.

“People got used to the fact there has been no enforcement,” he said, noting motorists have developed a disregard for the law passed by the Maine Legislature regarding handheld devices.

He said drivers are also running red lights.

“It’s obvious this is becoming an issue,” said Beaupre. “You see three cars run the light after the amber turns to red, figuring there is a … buffer. Those are issues we’re trying to address.”

The Maine Legislature passed a law banning motorists’ use of handheld devices while driving that went into effect in September 2019.

When the state law passed, analysts predicted that police statewide would write 1,100 tickets before June 30, 2020, or 137 tickets per month, according to a December 2019 story by Portland Press Herald reporter Matt Byrne. In the first month the law became effective, police statewide wrote 232 tickets.

The story pointed out that in two weeks that fall, Biddeford Police handed out 83 tickets for violating the new law that banned holding a phone while driving.

Beaupre on Tuesday said enforcement is a coordinated effort — with an officer looking at the traffic lights from different angles, and another a distance away, stopping violators. He said as well, officers could be observing people stopped at lights, looking to see if they are texting — also prohibited by state law.

Recently, Biddeford Police have also stepped-up efforts to get drivers to slow down, handing out warnings and traffic citations for speeding. Police are also finding another unsettling trend, he said; about 30 percent of those stopped for speed also have other violations — like driving with a suspended license or transferring license plates from one vehicle to another, among others.

