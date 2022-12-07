BIDDEFORD – Celia Schafer, 69, of Biddeford, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Celia was born May 26, 1953, to Peter and Patricia Bembenek in Worcester, Mass. She was the oldest of their children and help raised her younger sister, Karen Bembenek and younger brother, Joseph Bembenek while growing up in Worcester, Mass.

While living in Worcester, Mass., Celia met the love of her life, John Schafer. Johns’ parents, William and Muriel Schafer, loved Celia so much that when John and Celia got married on March 16, 1974, they considered her more than a daughter-in-law, she was the daughter that they never had. Celia and John continued to live and work in Worcester, Mass. during the early years of their marriage.

Later, in the early 1990s, Celia and John moved to Maine where they enjoyed a beautiful home on the ocean. Looking out onto Wood Island Light every morning and evening gave them both a sense of gratitude and they both quickly came to the realization of just how lucky they were to be able to spend their days in such a beautiful place together.

Celia had a degree in accounting, but her entire professional career was in Human Resources. She was the Manager of Human Resources for Komtek, Inc. in Worcester, Mass. for over 10 years and the Director of Human Resources for Port Resources in Portland for over 20 years. She was kind and generous with a strong spirit. Her compassion for people and employees was a significant contributor to her success in the HR profession.

She was also an avid quilter and a member of several guilds, this led to her having a small quilting business, North Dam Quilts. Celia was the treasurer of The Maine Way for over 20 years which is an organization providing housing and services for the homeless and was also the treasurer of Saco Bay Investors for over 25 years which is a professional women’s investment club.

Celia is survived by her husband John; her brother, Joseph Bembenek and his wife, Kim, along with their three wonderful children, Brady, Julia, and Ava, all of whom were loved deeply by Celia and knew her to be an amazing aunt.

Celia was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Patricia Bembenek; her sister, Karen Bembenek Bodinizzo, and William and Muriel Schafer

A private service was held by the family.

The Maine Way was Celia’s passion and favorite charity, so in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

The Maine Way at Mainewayinc.org, or mailed to

The Maine Way,

73 South St., P.O. Box 1144,

Biddeford, ME 04005

