SOUTH PORTLAND – Dexter passed away in his sleep at home on Nov. 20, 2022, after battling declining health this past year.

Dexter was born to Kenneth and Shirley Baum on June 11, 1937 in Kitty Hawk, N.C.

As a child Dexter’s family had moved to Norfolk, Va. where his father was stationed in the Coast Guard. After attending school in Norfolk, Va., Dexter enlisted in the Air Force. While serving our country proudly, Dexter traveled the world over many countries. Dexter severed two tours during the Vietnam Era. Dexter served in the Air Force for 22 years (1954-1972).

Dexter lived in Maine off and on from 1972-2022.

Aside from his many years of service, Dexter worked for a short while with NASA in Virginia, then in Texas with several engineering companies.

Dexter’s special interests were vast, but model railroading was his passion, belonging to clubs in Virginia and Maine.

Dexter was predeceased by his parents; sister, brother; and his two children.

Dexter is survived by his wife, Vivian M. Baum; and his Precious Lucy dog.

A special Thanks to his Dr. Douglas Couper for many years of medical care. Also, a special Thanks to Nelson’s caregiver of nine years, Karen.

All services are private, at Dexter’s request. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Dexter’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

