‘Tis the season for gift giving. No matter how or what you celebrate, the winter brings an abundance of opportunity to treat the people you care for. In the spirit of the holiday season, we wanted to put together a low-waste gift guide. To do this properly, we asked South Portland’s resident low-waste experts: the GoGo Refill team.

“At GoGo, our holiday motto is, ‘Give the gift of less,'” said GoGo Refill’s Hali Chesher. “The holidays are a great opportunity to really think about what you’re giving your loved ones, and the impact it will have on them, their community and the environment. It’s also a time where we are constantly encouraged to over consume, and made to believe that one gift is not good enough. We’re here to remind you that less is more. So get creative, shop local, shop zero-waste, and don’t be afraid to give used or homemade.”

Consider this our sustainability gift guide: How to approach gift giving mindfully this season.

1.) Recyclable wrapping or package-free: Wrap your gifts in easily recyclable materials. According to ecomaine’s Recyclopedia, you can recycle wrapping paper as long as it is not wax or foil coated. You could also use newspaper or brown paper bags (a good rule of thumb is if you can rip it, you can recycle it).

If you want to omit wrapping paper from your gift entirely, make your present package-free by putting it in something the gift recipient can use, like a canvas tote bag, or wrap your presents Furoshiki style, which is a traditional Japanese wrapping technique using cloth and tying the gift like a parcel. Not only is it beautiful, but it’s a 2-for-1.

Wondering what can and can’t be recycled in Maine? Visit ecomaine.org/recyclopedia for a searchable list of what you can recycle.

Advertisement

2.) Practical gift giving: There is something special about receiving a gift you need, but would never purchase for yourself. Giving practical gifts – things you know the recipient needs and will use – is a great way to make sure your gift doesn’t go to waste.

3.) Gift secondhand or vintage.

4.) Re-gifting: Re-gifting has a bad reputation, and we don’t subscribe to it. We are gifted things we don’t want or use all the time. Re-gift these items to people you know will appreciate them.

5.) Gift baked goods or recipes.

6.) Gifting experiences: The best way to avoid gifting someone something they will never use or didn’t want? Gifting an experience. Although the days are getting shorter and colder, Maine is not lacking in winter activities. Gift a ski adventure, trip to the movies, or a walk in a nature preserve. Allocating time to spend with someone you care about is thoughtful, personal and – as a bonus – zero-waste.

7.) Gift reusables: Help the people in your life make the shift to low-waste living by gifting reusable items – something that will last forever (or at least a very long time and eventually decompose or are properly recycled).

Advertisement

8.) Gift cards: Not only is this a low-waste and package-free gift, but gifting someone a gift card gives them the opportunity to choose what they want, making it less likely your gift will go to waste.

9.) Gift philanthropy style: Donate on their behalf to a local charity or nonprofit.

10.) Opt for local: When in doubt, shop local. Community operated and maintained businesses are win-win for a few reasons. Local production means fewer fossil fuel emissions, and your support of a local business owner also means that your dollars stay local, supporting our whole community.

To learn more about low-waste giving and living, read GoGo Refill’s blog at gogorefill.com/making-less-trash.

Mia Ambroiggio is a part-time South Portland Sustainability Office staff member. She can be reached at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: