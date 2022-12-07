Diocese names Christmas card contest winners

Valerie Saba of St. Brigid School in Portland and Ella Brown of Holy Cross School in South Portland are among the winners of the Diocese of Portland’s Christmas Card Art Contest.

Saba was the winner in the grades 3-5 category and Brown in grades 6-8. In the other categories, Nataleigh Poirier of Saint Dominic Academy in Lewiston won for grades K-2, and Saima Gombar of Good Shepherd Parish in Lyman took the top spot for grades 9-12.

The contest was open to Catholic school and faith formation students throughout the diocese. Each submission featured original artwork reflecting a Scripture passage. The winning creations will appear on Christmas cards that are sent to 2022 Catholic Appeal donors.

