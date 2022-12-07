Westbrook Mayor Michael Foley and other officials elected last month were sworn in Monday in a formal ceremony.

“My first term as mayor of the city has been very challenging but always rewarding,” Foley said during his address at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

“I would like to thank the voters and all residents of the great city of Westbrook for the trust and confidence you have placed in me to continue to serve as your mayor for another three years. It has been a tremendous honor and I look forward to the amazing future of our city,” Foley said.

City Clerk Angela Holmes also administered the oath of office to City Councilors Victor Chau, David Morse, Jennifer Munro and Claude Rwaganje and School Committee members Andrea Mancuso, Jeremy McGowan and Noreen Poitras.

The City Council retained its leadership, unanimously naming Anna Turcotte as president and Morse vice president.

Turcotte said she and the other councilors are proud to represent the city. “We are honored to be here,” she said.

Chau’s vote for both Turcotte and Morse seems to ease any perceived lingering tension following a contentious campaign. Except for Gary Rairdon, the other five members of the council signed a letter backing Jessica Moninski in the race for Chau’s seat.

In his mayor’s address, Foley said that in his first term the city’s tax rate has increased less than 1.4%, new businesses have set up shop and others have expanded, and infrastructure has been improved. Westbrook is the fastest growing city in the state with a 20-year growth rate of 26% and housing units increasing 31%, he said.

The inaugural ceremonies were dedicated to Edward Reidman, who died this year. Reidman was a former city engineer, Planning Board member and chairperson, and Sewer Commission member.

The Mayor’s Inaugural Ball, the first since 2019, will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Dana Warp Mill. Dinner will be catered by Casa Novello in Westbrook, dessert will be provided by Westbrook-based Zephyr Ice, and Westbrook-based band Plush Music will perform. The ball is being funded by ticket sales and donations. Tickets, $50 per person, are available at westbrookinauguralball.eventbrite.com.

Any remaining proceeds from the ball will be donated to the Veteran Services Relief Fund. Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food items to support Westbrook Families Feeding Families.

