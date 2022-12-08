Assistant principal honored

Lowell Oyster, assistant principal of Bonny Eagle Middle School, has been named Maine’s National Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year by the Maine Principals’ Association.

Oyster received the award because of his “strong emphasis on community outreach. He has the ability to build connections across diverse stakeholders and goes to extraordinary lengths to meet the needs of students and staff,” the MPA said in a press release. “He loves being an assistant principal and believes it is the best job in the world.”

In announcing Oyster’s selection, MPA Executive Director Dr. Holly Blair said, “He is a reflective educational leader who people seek out and look to for guidance and leadership. Mr. Oyster focuses on the strengths of the people he works with to lift and accentuate each team member, making the overall school community stronger.”

Oyster began his career in education as a math/science teacher at Bonny Eagle Middle School in 2007 and became assistant principal in 2017. He has held several leadership positions and coached seventh grade baseball.

He will be honored at the annual MPA s awards banquet in April.

SAD 6 budget work

School Administrative District 6’s first Budget Advisory Committee meeting of the new school year will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Central Office on Main Street. Those interested in serving on the committee should contact Tina Plummer at 929-2318 or email [email protected]

Toy Box needs volunteers

Buxton Toy Box is looking for weekday volunteers to assist the elves. The Toy Box, which provides gifts for children up to age 18, is funded by donations and the work is handled by volunteers.

Last year, gifts were provided to 86 children in 38 families, according to the Town Report. Applications for families to receive gifts are available at the Select Board’s office at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

To volunteer, donate or learn more information, call Mia Dodge, Toy Box director, at 807-8816.

