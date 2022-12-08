AUGUSTA — State House Speaker Ryan Fecteau of Biddeford attended an event at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C., previewing an initiative dedicated to the preservation of French language instruction in the United States.

As a part of his state visit, French President Emmanuel Macron is launching French for All, which promotes greater and more equitable access to French language education and the benefits of bilingualism for young learners across the United States. Throughout his term as speaker, Fecteau has championed his Franco heritage and created opportunities for collaboration with French government, business, and civic leaders.

“It was an honor to be a part of this State Visit and especially meaningful to see President Macron recognize several World War II veterans,” said Fecteau. “The recognition provided to these War World II heroes, President Macron’s remarks concerning French culture and heritage in the U.S., and the important roundtable discussion with Minister Colonna and Ambassador Étienne underscore the longstanding link between our nation and our oldest ally.”

One of the World War II veterans honored at the French Embassy included Mr. Carl Felton, a former Augusta resident who enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Portland, following the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Along with four other veterans, Felton was declared a knight in the Legion of Honor, the highest honor France has.

Dr. Emmanuel Kayembe, a Franco-American expert at the University of Southern Maine, joined Fecteau, Ambassador Étienne, Minister Colonne, and numerous special guests from across the country at the French Ambassador’s residence for the roundtable discussion on the French for All initiative announced by Macron.

“I am proud of my Franco-American heritage and the French language spoken by my dad, mémère, and thousands of Mainers,” added Fecteau. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my strong support for increasing opportunities for French language education. The French language is not just a connection to our families. It is also a tool for climbing the professional ladder in a diverse range of business sectors.”

Fecteau, who is Maine’s first speaker from Biddeford, is serving his final term in the Maine House of Representatives. His french-speaking dad and grandparents emigrated to Biddeford from Packington, Quebec in the 1960s for opportunities in Maine’s textile mills. Last year, Fecteau welcomed the French ambassador to the United States, Philippe Étienne to the Maine state house as part of the Franco American Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This year, he took part in a Future Leaders Invitation exchange program in France to examine the issues of economic cooperation, innovation, environment and energy policy in the country.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: