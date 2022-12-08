ON SALE NOW
Sons of Serendip, Dec. 9. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Shawn Colvin, Dec. 9. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $35. rocklandstrand.com
The Ballroom Thieves, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Thievery Corporation, Dec. 10. Aura, Portland, $45, $59.50. auramaine.com
Pokey LaFarge, Dec. 11. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Don Campbell Band, Dec. 16. Franco Center, Lewiston, $30. doncampbellmusic.com
Judy Collins, Dec. 16 & 17. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $90 to $131. jonathansogunquit.com
The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Foals, Dec. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50. statetheatreportland.com
Don Campbell Band, Dec. 21. St. Lawrence Arts Center, $30. stlawrencearts.org
Dark Star Orchestra, Dec. 28 & 29. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
Trampled By Turtles, Dec. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Twiddle, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $43.50. statetheatreportland.com
The Boneheads, Jan. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com
Nikki Glaser, Jan. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50 to $149.50. statetheatreportland.com
Get The Led Out, Jan. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
BoomBox, Jan. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Big Thief, Feb. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Anthrax and Black Label Society, Feb. 2. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $26 to $56. crossarenaportland.com
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Feb. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $37.50. statetheatreportland.com
Jo Koy, Feb. 16. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $44.50 to $69.50. crossarenaportland.com
moe., Feb. 17 & 18. State Theatre, Portland, $41.50. statetheatreportland.com
The Dip, Feb. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz, March 3. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Postmodern Jukebox, March 18. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $85. statetheatreportland.com
Adam Ezra Group, March 18. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Fortune Feimster, March 19. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
The Wonder Years, March 23. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
Andrew Bird, April 11. State Theatre, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com
The Heavy Heavy, April 11. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Della Mae, April 23. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com
Rebelution, July 8. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com
Tyler Childers, Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $60.50. statetheatreportland.com
