SCARBOROUGH — A new dining option is now open in Scarborough.

Sea Dog Brewing Co. Restaurant & Pub is located at the corner of Payne Road and the Haigis Parkway in the Cabela’s shopping center, the former site of Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que. Sea Dog’s hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. A ribbon-cutting organized by the Portland Regional Chamber will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The general public is welcome to attendn.

Sea Dog Brewing Company was founded in Camden by Pete Camplin, Sr. in 1993, and the Camplin family joined forces with Fred Forsley, co-founder of Shipyard Brewing Company and a partner in Sea Dog Brewing Company in 2000, according to a company press release. The company now has six Maine locations, two in New Hampshire and two in Florida.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sea Dog and its strong track record to a new home in Scarborough,” said Tom Hall, Scarborough’s town manager. “They are a great Maine brand, they know their market and their customers very well, and I think they’ll flourish in that spot. With ongoing growth of the business park at The Downs, that whole area of Payne Road is really thriving. This is a perfect fit.”

