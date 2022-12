Boyd, Sister M. Eunice 92, of Falmouth, Dec. 3. Visit 3-5 p.m. & Prayer Service 5 p.m., Dec. 9, Conroy-Tully Walker, So. Portland. Prayers 9:15 a.m., Dec. 10, followed by 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, So. Portland. Burial to follow Calvary Cemetery, So. Portland.

