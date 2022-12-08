The Scarborough School Department is providing two meals a day to the unhoused people sheltering at the Comfort Inn on Route 1 because state funding for that service ran out, according to Town Manager Tom Hall.

The School Department was “very quick to step up, almost without question,” Hall said Tuesday at a Town Council meeting. He could not be reached following the meeting and before The Forecaster deadline to provide more details.

Meanwhile, the plan to transition the remaining sheltered guests out of the hotel by Jan. 1 is going smoothly, he said, but there might be a few people still there after that.

“This week we were made aware the Maine Equal Justice folks have contacted the town and the owner of the facility, and they do represent three individuals, and have indicated their intent to file seeking some sort of injunctive relief to stay or stop or reverse the eviction process,” Hall said.

Hall will provide another Comfort Inn update to the council Dec. 21.

