Wednesday, Dec. 14

The York County Republican Committee monthly meeting will be held at Alfred Town Hall, 16 Saco Road. Doors open 6:30 p.m. The business meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. will focus on the Election of YCRC Officers for 2023-2024. Carol Lombard of Southern York County Toys for Tots will be on hand to accept donations collected previously and at this meeting. Non-perishable food items will also be collected for a Christmas donation to a local food pantry. All Republicans are invited and YCRC Delegates are urged to attend to vote in the Officer Elections. FMI or to be added to YCRC email list, contact [email protected] (207) 468-2395.

Saturday, Dec. 17

The Tri City Community Chorus will present its Holiday concert at 7 p.m. at the Biddeford Middle School Performing Arts Center. Tickets for adults are $12 in advance, $10, a the door; for seniors, $10 in advance, $8 at the door; $5 for children ages 6 through 12; and free for children 5 and under. Advance tickets can be purchased at Hannaford in Biddeford, Community Pharmacy in Saco, or from chorus members. Face masks are required. The sponsor of the concert is Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution.

Wreaths Across America will lay wreaths at cemeteries in Biddeford starting at 9 a.m. The public is invited to come and help lay the wreaths at all the veterans graves in the Woodlawn, Greenwood, St. Mary’s, St. Joseph’s and the St. Demetrios cemeteries, as well as the old family cemeteries. People can volunteer to take one (or two) wreath(s) to place on a grave marked with a red or orange flag and say the veteran’s name after placing the wreaths with the bow at the top. People will be stationed at each location to distribute wreaths to attendees and collect the small flags.

Sundays through April

Adult Drop in Coed Indoor Soccer has returned to Tiger Gym in Biddeford and takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays now through April for players 18 and older. Register online at: https://biddefordme.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=25572, or at the door. Players must wear indoor shoes on the gym floor.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: