Emerson Flaker broke a 34-34 tie with a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and Scarborough closed on a 10-2 run to earn a 44-36 win over Sanford in a Class AA girls’ basketball season opener Friday night at Sanford.

Caroline Hartley scored 17 points for Scarborough, while Flaker finished with 12.

Julissa McBarron led Sanford with 18 points.

GORHAM 52, WINDHAM 41: Ellie Gay scored 18 points, and Vanessa Walker hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Rams hold off the Eagles in Gorham.

Walker finished with 14 points. Julia Reed and Elizabeth Willette each chipped in with nine.

Windham was led by Elizabeth Levesque with 12 points and Kylie Garrison with 11.

Advertisement

BONNY EAGLE 33, DEERING 30: The Scots allowed just 12 points over the final three quarters and rallied from a 14-point deficit against the Rams in Portland.

Nyabhana Lia scored 10 of her 15 points in the first eight minutes as Deering raced out to an 18-4 lead. Bonny Eagle cut the deficit to 25-18 by halftime, paced by Kaitlyn Bartash, who got 10 of her 19 points in the second quarter.

Bonny Eagle finally pulled ahead with less than three minutes remaining.

YARMOUTH 49, YORK 43: The Clippers built a 30-15 halftime lead and held off the Wildcats at Yarmouth.

Cate King scored 14 points, Lauren Keaney added 12 and Neena Panozzo tossed in 10 for Yarmouth.

McKayla Cortes led York with 16 points. Ava Brent chipped in with 11.

Advertisement

WAYNFLETE 33, SACOPEE VALLEY 24: Lauren McNutt-Girouard scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Flyers closed with a 16-8 run to beat the Hawks at Hiram.

Emma Boulanger led Sacopee Valley with 15 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 56, NOBLE 39: Emma Travis tossed in 16 points and Anna Brown finished with 13 as the Red Riots won at home against the Knights.

Ava Bryant and Samantha Duffy each added seven points for South Portland, which opened with a 14-2 run.

Paige Santiago led Noble with 16 points, followed by Emily Clark with nine and Taylor Gnirk with seven.

FALMOUTH 74, BIDDEFORD 16: Anna Turgeon recorded 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Navigators opened each half with a lopsided run against the Tigers in Falmouth.

Advertisement

Maddy Christman added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Falmouth led 20-0 after one quarter, then outscored Biddeford 28-3 in the third quarter to stretch its margin to 57-13.

Gabriella Smith and Laura Perreault each scored four points for Biddeford.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 39, FREEPORT 27: Izzy Morelli led a balanced offense with 12 points as the Patriots topped the Falcons in Gray.

Emily Groves paced Freeport with 11 points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 76, ST. DOMINIC 16: Angel Huntsman had a triple-double of 13 points, 12 steals and 11 assists as the Panthers trounced the Saints in Auburn.

Sarah English scored 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds for NYA. Graca Vila also had 12 points and Charlotte Harper-Cunningham finished with 10.

Advertisement

Charli Apodaca scored nine points for St. Dominic.

MT. ARARAT 48, MARSHWOOD 41: Cali Pomerleau scored 21 points to pace the Eagles, who pulled away in the fourth quarter against the Hawks in Topsham.

Elena Willis and Kennedy Lampert each added six points for Mt. Ararat, which outscored Marshwood 16-11 in the fourth.

Mia Contantakos led the Hawks with 13 points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »