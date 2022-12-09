Remembrance wreaths for veterans

American Legion Post 86 is collaborating with Wreaths Across America and Gray Village Cemetery to place remembrance wreaths on veterans’ graves at noon Dec. 17. Community members can volunteer and sponsor wreaths by visiting wreathsacrossamerica.org or mail checks to Gray Historical Society, PO Box 544.

New face at town office

Claire Zimmerman is the Planning Department’s new administrative assistant. Zimmerman moved from Maryland and previously worked in administrative support for medical offices.

Buy bags, help pantry

The Hannaford Fight Hunger Bag Program has selected the Gray food pantry to receive $1 dollar for every $2.50 bag sold at the Hannaford in North Windham through December.

The pantry currently is in need of sizes 3-5 diapers, empty dish washing detergent bottles 20-ounces or smaller, empty hand soap pump bottles, empty 16-ounce plastic containers with lids (such as sour cream, yogurt or cottage cheese containers), pickles and sweet bread mixes.

To make a monetary donation to the pantry, send checks to Gray Community Pantry, care of Jan Nowinski, 55 Westwood Road Gray, 04039.

Pool table auction

The American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, is hosting an auction for a like-new pool table. Bids close Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Sign up at the canteen or call 274-0079 or 703-402-4204.

Free flicks

Watch free movies with snacks at the Gray Public Library throughout the week.

Movies coming up are: Saturday Dec. 10, 1 p.m., “Frozen” (2013), rated PG; Tuesday Dec. 13, 1 p.m., “Amsterdam” (2022), R; Thursday Dec. 15, 1 p.m., “Scrooged” (1988), PG-13; Saturday Dec. 17, 10:30 a.m., “Home Alone” (1990), PG, and at 1 p.m., “Die Hard” (1988), R; Tuesday Dec. 20, 1 p.m., “Call Jane” (2012), R; Wednesday Dec. 21, 1 p.m., “The Holiday” (2006), PG-13; Thursday Dec. 22, 1 p.m., “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946), not rated.

For more information, contact the library at 657-4110 or at [email protected]

