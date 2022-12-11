LAS VEGAS — Jake DeBrusk scored 2:11 into the third period to put Boston ahead for good and the Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 Sunday in a matchup of division leaders.

DeBrusk’s shot, which came on a terrific pass from Pavel Zacha over sliding Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez, put the Bruins in front 2-1. Zacha was on the second line in place of center David Krejci, who did not play because of a lower-body injury but is expected to return Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

Charlie Coyle’s goal with 9:04 left extended the Bruins’ lead to 3-1.

Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston and Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots to improve to 16-1.

The Bruins, who lead the Atlantic Division, split the season series with the Pacific-leading Knights. The teams met Monday in Boston, when Vegas Coach Bruce Cassidy faced his former team for the first time in the Knights’ 4-3 shootout victory. He coached the Bruins the previous six seasons, taking them to the playoffs each year.

Boston improved to 11-1-1 against Western Conference teams.

Mark Stone scored for Vegas and Logan Thompson made 24 saves.

Stone put Vegas in front just 4:04 into the game, taking a pass from Chandler Stephenson and easily stuffing the power-play goal into the net. The Bruins entered the game with the league’s best penalty kill, and this was the 15th power-play goal they have surrendered on 100 attempts.

The teams combined for just 11 shots in a chippy opening period. They came to near blows five times in the first 20 minutes.

Boston came out strong in the second period, taking the first nine shots. The Bruins tied it 3:55 into the middle period when David Pastrnak put a pass on Bergeron’s stick in the slot for a point-blank shot.

