Britain US Lockerbie Suspect

A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie, Scotland where it lay after a bomb aboard exploded, killing a total of 270 people on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 1988. Authorities in Scotland on Sunday say the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody. Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said in a statement that the families of those who died had been told the news. Martin Cleaver/Associated Press file

A man accused of making a bomb that killed hundreds of people aboard a plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, is in U.S. custody, Scottish authorities said Sunday.

Abu Agila Masud is accused of making a bomb that destroyed a Pan Am plane on Dec. 21, 1988, killing all 259 people aboard the Boeing 747 and 11 people on the ground.

