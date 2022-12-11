Tripp, Karen L. 85, of Scarborough, Dec. 8, in Portland. Visit 4-6 p.m., Dec. 13 & Service 1 p.m., Dec. 14, Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco
Tripp, Karen L. 85, of Scarborough, Dec. 8, in Portland. Visit 4-6 p.m., Dec. 13 & Service 1 p.m., Dec. 14, Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco
Tripp, Karen L. 85, of Scarborough, Dec. 8, in Portland. Visit 4-6 p.m., Dec. 13 & Service 1 p.m., Dec. 14, Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco
