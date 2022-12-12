LOS ANGELES — When Grant Williams punched the ball a few rows up the Chase Center stands late in Boston’s loss to Golden State on Saturday night, he said it wasn’t a move out of frustration.

It was all just an accident, Williams said, since he was actually aiming to hit the ball off the backboard.

But the wayward mistake cost him $20,000 as hitting the ball into the stands is an automatic ejection. The infraction came with 1:52 left in the game.

Golden State beat Boston 123-107 in the rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Williams finished with four points and two rebounds in 31 minutes.

“The ejection was one of those things you could definitely control,” Williams said. “I went to go punch the ball off the backboard. Let’s just say it didn’t go my way. When Scott (Foster) told me it’s an automatic ejection, I said, ‘No way; I didn’t know that.’ It was one of those things where it was just like you couldn’t help yourself. It’s all good. It doesn’t affect things moving forward; it just hurts your pockets a little bit.”

It’s the second time this season Williams was ejected from a game as he was tossed from Boston’s loss to the Bulls on Oct. 24. He brushed up against an official after having an issue with a call, which led to the automatic ejection. Williams was suspended one game for his actions, and he was apologetic to the official after the contact.

The ejection against the Warriors was a little different, he added, because it’s not like there was a lot of bickering or frustration with the officials. But NBA rules stipulate that hitting the ball into the stands isn’t allowed as Williams hit the showers a little earlier. Williams did joke about it after the fact, though.

“I gotta work on my boxing,” Williams said with a laugh. “Work on my straight jabs or something like that. I’m over here throwing hooks.”

WILLIAMS SAID was thrilled to see WNBA star Brittney Griner released after being detained in Russia for 294 days.

“I was super, super happy just having BG back,” Williams said. “It’s been a long process, a lot more than anyone knows about or has heard about. Just thankful to have her back on American soil, being able to see her family especially right before Christmas and the holidays. No pressure on her to focus on anything else, just focus on her family and focus on those she cares about and love.”

Back during last season’s NBA Finals, Williams was the primary organizer when multiple Celtics wore orange “We Are BG” shirts to Boston’s media availability June 4. That was right around the 100-day mark of Griner’s detainment, and Williams said at the time the C’s wanted to show their support and raise awareness. Williams said he worked with both the NBPA and WNBPA to have the shirts shipped overnight.

Williams was far from the only basketball figure to be overjoyed by Griner’s return. Multiple NBA and WNBA players took to social media in happiness as the Griner news came out early Dec. 8.

“That’s a moment in history we’ll remember,” Williams said. “Especially the fact that she’s such a talented player, but also a great person just to be able to come.”

Griner, who was set to play professionally overseas, was arrested in February because Russian officials said that she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil. While U.S. officials called it a “wrongful detainment,” Griner was stuck in Russia for months. She pleaded guilty, though still faced trail. Griner was sentenced to nine years. But Griner was able to return stateside after the U.S. agreed to a prisoner swap for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout.

