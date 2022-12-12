SACO — The Opus One Big Band will perform a concert to benefit the Thornton Academy music program on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. The evening will also feature performances by the Thornton Academy’s music students alongside the Opus One players, under the direction of Matthew Lagarde.

Admission is $8 online or $10 at the door.

The Opus One Big Band is composed of professional Maine musicians who support Maine music programs by performing benefit concerts throughout Maine, and New Hampshire. The band has been playing for over 20 years and has performed for church concert series, music booster fundraisers, and other charitable events. The band is currently under the direction of Dale Perkins and includes music educators and performers from across Maine.

The Thornton Academy concert will feature big band and jazz music by artists such as Gordon Goodwin, Frank Mantooth, Sammy Nestico and Count Basie, and will showcase many favorite holiday tunes with a big band twist. Matthew Lagarde, director of Instrumental Music at Thornton Academy, is a member of the Opus One Band. “This concert is one of the ways you can come out and support your local music program, and to enjoy what will undoubtedly be a wonderful afternoon of music.” said Legarde.

The concert will take place at Thornton Academy’s Harry P. Garland II Auditorium, 438 Main St., in Saco.

To buy tickets, go to: https://our.show/thornton-academy/50205

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: