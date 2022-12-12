12th Night: Shakespeare & Song

6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Stevens Square Community Center, 631 Stevens Ave., Portland, free, $20 suggested donation, $40 for a family. fenixtheatre.com

Infuse your holiday season with some Shakespeare, courtesy of Fenix Theatre Company. Its spirited production of “12th Night” gets it done with lively physicality and sensational performances as Viola, Sebastian, Duke and Olivia wind their way through mistaken identities and forged documents. You’ll see giant Christmas presents as well as swordplay and a pillow fight during a show that shines all the more brightly with music.

Disney on Ice presents ‘Let’s Celebrate’

7 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m., 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $20 to $125. crossarenaportland.com

For an all-out extravaganza that features more than 50 Disney characters, choose your day and time and grab tickets for Disney on Ice’s show “Let’s Celebrate.” Hosts Mickey and Minnie will lead you through 14 of Disney’s most famous stories. You, and likely the little ones in your life, will sing with Olaf and dance with Aladdin, and the smiles will be endless. Best of all, it all happens on ice, so expect to be dazzled by skating expertise as the fun unfolds.

‘A Christmas Carol’

7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Here’s an excellent way to partake of Charles Dickens’ famous holiday tale. Actor Neil McGarry brings his award-winning one-man show to Maine for a trio of performances. Using Dickens’ original text, McGarry portrays every character and even incorporates dancing. His take on “A Christmas Carol” is poignant, absorbing and a heck of a good time. To quote Dickens himself, “I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” Get a push in that direction with a trip to Bar Mills.

Maker’s Market

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Brick South at Thompson’s Point, 15 Resurgam Place, Portland. thompsonspoint.com/makersmarket

If you’re panicked about being behind on your holiday shopping and want to have fun while you get it done, head to Thompson’s Point in Portland on Sunday. Five hours of local power shopping await you while music plays, food trucks keep you full and the bar keeps your whistle wet with beer, bloodies and more. The vibe is electric at this fair, and you’ll find a huge amount of handmade, vintage and food products for even the hardest people to shop for on your list.

