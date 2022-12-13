BIDDEFORD — A nine-member panel was to begin their review of applications for a new chief to lead the Biddeford Police Department on Tuesday, Dec 13.

Chief Roger Beaupre announced his retirement, effective the latter part of January, earlier this fall. He has served with the police department for more than 50 years, 42 of them as chief.

The panel will review resumes and determine the candidates to be interviewed, and advance at least three to the city manager for final consideration.

In October, the city hired Illinois-based GovHr, at $11,000, to conduct a nationwide search for an individual to lead the department, which includes 56 sworn officers and 27 non-sworn employees, the majority of whom serve as dispatchers. The department has two community engagement specialists and an opioid outreach liaison.

The city also sought input from residents on qualities they would like to see in a police chief.

The successful applicant must have 10 years of law enforcement experience with five years of supervision and management experience; a bachelor’s degree, and preferably, according to the advertisement, a master’s degree, among other qualifications.

Salary is in the $99,208 to $130,918 range, depending on qualifications.

The Biddeford Police Department is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Applications for the position closed Dec. 5, with a view to hiring by the end of January.

It was unclear on Tuesday how many applications for the job were received. Phone calls to the Human Resources Department on Monday were not returned. A representative of the city manager’s office on Tuesday morning said the city was not releasing information concerning the number of applications, or what region of the country applications were received from, at that time.

