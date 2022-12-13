SACO — The Tree of Hope outside the Unitarian Universalist Church of Saco and Biddeford at 60 School St. in Saco is blooming again this year with hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, socks and other items for the cold, winter weather.

“These wonderful gifts are donated by church and community people and are free to anyone in need,” said the church member Pat Snyder.

“Take what you need, share what you can” is the church motto for the tree and the Little Free Pantry just steps away from the tree.

The outdoor pantry is stocked with groceries. In the winter, no glass jars or metal cans are permitted as they freeze and break, however, plenty of packaged goods are available, said Snyder.

“We encourage community participation in both projects and welcome your donations as well as the taking of the gifts folks provide,” she said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: