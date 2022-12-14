On Wednesday, Dec. 7, I was sworn in for a second term as your state senator. I am honored to continue representing South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and part of Scarborough in the Maine State Senate. During my first term, you reached out to me and shared your priorities and thoughts. I’m humbled by the trust you’ve placed in me, and grateful for your guidance and direction. Together, we’ve worked on bills and legislation that make health care more affordable, clean up our environment, advance civil rights and promote economic security for Maine families.

Despite this progress, I know that a heating and housing crisis is upon us. I’ve seen it firsthand in the many Mainers who are living in parks and along roadways in our community, and heard about struggles to afford heating fuel and nearly doubled electric bills that many of you have reached out to me about.

Many of you have shared heartbreaking stories about students becoming homeless and your generous efforts to keep families sheltered during the upcoming cold winter months. It’s a clear humanitarian crisis, and people have been asking us for help. That’s why, shortly after being sworn in with my colleagues, Senate President Troy Jackson gaveled the senate into session to provide urgently needed relief to Mainers throughout our state.

On this first day of the 131st Legislature, Gov. Janet Mills sent an emergency heating and housing relief package to the Legislature for a vote. The relief proposed $450 checks for Mainers who filed their taxes for 2021 with an adjusted gross income less than $100,000 (if single), less than $150,000 (if head of household) or less than $200,000 (if joint, married). Many households would have received $900 in total, and Mainers could decide how to spend these checks, based on their family’s most immediate needs.

The proposal included funding for emergency housing and shelters to prevent people from experiencing homelessness this winter. Additional funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides a heating fuel assistance benefit to Mainers who struggle to keep their homes warm, was also included, along with help for people who have already exhausted their LIHEAP and Energy Crisis Intervention Program benefits.

Finally, the last part of the proposal would have sent outstanding $850 checks to eligible Mainers who filed their income tax returns by Oct. 31, 2022, but have not yet received their relief check.

I’m sure you’ve heard or read that the emergency heating and housing relief package did not receive the necessary two-thirds votes in the senate chamber. My senate democratic colleagues voted in favor of this relief because, in a safe and secure election that saw 75 percent voter turnout, Mainers elected us to respond to emergencies just like this on, by delivering real, concrete help to meet your urgent needs.

While we didn’t get the relief across the finish line on the first day, we will do all we can to get this relief when we next meet on Jan. 4, 2023. In the meantime, I know that Maine families are already struggling and will continue to struggle. I hope that you’ll email me call my legislative office. We can help connect you with programs and services already available that might be able to help you and your families have a comfortable, safe and warm holiday season.

Anne Carney represents Maine Senate District 29, which consists of Cape Elizabeth, South Portland and part of Scarborough. She can be reached at 207-287-1515 or [email protected]

