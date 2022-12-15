Holidays

Dec. 17

Free Christmas concert, Westbrook City Band: 2 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton.

Eileen Rose, Rich Gilbert and Sean Mencher, Guitars for Vets: 6 p.m., The Frog & Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. Christmas music fundraiser. thefrogandturtle.com

Dec. 18

Community Carol Sing and Bonfire: 4 p.m., Prides Corner Community Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. facebook.com/pridescornerucc

Music

Dec. 16

Unfinished Blues Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Northern Groove: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Captain Ray and the Castaways: 8 p.m., third Friday every month, The Frog & Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Stone Mountain Live for Christmas: 8 p.m., $79, Stone Mountain Arts Center, Dugway Road, Brownfield. stonemountainartscenter.com

Dec. 17

240 Strings, Music for Four: 7:30 p.m., USM Corthell Hall, 37 College Ave., Gorham.

Ongoing

Karaoke with Jake Foster: 7 p.m., Thursdays, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater/Dance

Dec. 16 & 17

Neil McGarry’s “A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. .sacorivertheatre.org

Dec. 17 & 18

Portland Ballet presents “A Victorian Nutcracker,” 2 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center. westbrookpac.org

