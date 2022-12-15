My first year as the Scarborough police chief has been very active with many changes within our department, combined with the day-to-day challenges our officers face in our community. I knew coming into the role as police chief last December, retired Chief Robbie Moulton would be a hard act to follow. As I have learned over the past several months, Chief Moulton was well-respected within our department, beloved by our community and held in high regard by many leaders throughout our great State. My goal has been from the day I took the oath as chief, to build upon the legacy Chief Moulton helped to instill here at the Scarborough Police Department and to also strive forward with our team to meet today’s law enforcement challenges. I am so proud to serve our community as police chief alongside the talented professionals we have at every level throughout our organization.

Our department was pleased to learn the Community Survey results last winter yielded an overall approval rating of 93 percent for the Police Department. These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication I have witnessed from our officers, dispatchers and support staff. I receive positive feedback on a weekly basis from citizens, business owners and visitors who want to highlight the outstanding service our department provides for them. Our dispatchers, officers and support staff take the extra time needed to pay attention to the small details that mean so much to people who contact our department. This quality is engrained within the fabric of our department and it is something I am very proud to share when I have the opportunity.

One of the major challenges within our department during 2022 was responding to the needs of our unhoused population in several encampments along the Payne Road corridor and local hotels. As I have learned, this is an issue affecting many communities in the State of Maine. In Scarborough, we have partnered with stakeholders involved with this complex issue to establish a plan going forward to better serve the unhoused population. Our department has worked with Town Manager Thomas Hall and the town council to provide updated information on a routine basis, so they can make informed decisions regarding the best plan of action for this issue. I am grateful for Manager Hall and our council for their compassionate leadership, expertise and patience while navigating between the needs of our unhoused population and our Town. I want to also mention the outstanding work of our Social Services Navigator, Lauren Dembski-Martin. Lauren has devoted a great deal of time and resources in providing various alternatives to unhoused individuals and families so they can take positive steps forward.

Another challenge we faced as a department this past year was hiring new dispatchers and officers. Our department does have a few vacancies that we are working diligently to fill with quality individuals who want to be part of our team. I have told our staff we will continue to have high standards for those in our hiring process because our department and our citizens deserve the very best from our newly personnel. They are joining a progressive department, which has a long-standing reputation for excellence and professionalism in all we do.

Our department has experienced loss as well within the last year, within our ranks of retired and active members. Our retirees who passed away this year are Marine Resource Officer Dave Corbeau, Sergeant Michael Barker and Fire-Police Officer Everett Senter Jr. In September, our longtime administrative assistant, Kim Sperlich, died suddenly at her residence. We will never forget their service to our community and the positive contributions they made for our department.

As I begin my second year as police chief, I am confident our team can continue to overcome any challenges we face through our dedication to duty, expertise and persistence. I am proud to serve with this outstanding team in a community who provides unwavering support for their public safety teams. Our goal will continue to be to provide outstanding public safety services to everyone who lives, works or visits the Town of Scarborough.

