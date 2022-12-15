As the Red Sox welcomed a new outfielder to their club on Thursday afternoon, they said goodbye to a player who was originally acquired for one of the best outfielders in franchise history.

Jeter Downs, the former Dodgers top prospect who was sent to the Red Sox as part of the Mookie Betts trade in 2020, was designated for assignment, putting yet another dent in a trade that continues to look like a mistake.

Downs was DFA’d to make room for 29-year-old Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who and was officially signed on Thursday to a five-year deal will pay him $90 million. It also cost the Red Sox more than $15 million in fees to sign him.

It’s a risky contract for a team that would pay neither Betts nor Xander Bogaerts their fair market value. Instead, the Red Sox are gambling on a player who has never taken an at-bat in Major League Baseball.

And it comes at the cost of Downs, who never looked comfortable in the Red Sox organization and struggled at every level. He struggled mightily, hitting just .193 with a .661 OPS in Triple-A Worcester and looking iffy in 14 big league games, hitting .154 with a .427 OPS.

Yoshida’s deal is the second-biggest contract chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has given out since taking over the Red Sox in Octobert 2019, surpassed only by Trevor Story’s six-year, $140 million deal from March. Yoshida projects as either the starting left fielder or designated hitter. He’s an offense-first player who was the top Japanese position player available this winter.

“He’s someone that we like, we’ve spent a lot of time on,” Bloom said at the winter meetings in San Diego before the deal was announced. “Really, really good hitter, quality at-bat and a great talent. I think first and foremost, when you look at a player like him, the quality of the at-bat stands out.”

Yoshida, who has played at Japan’s top level since 2016, is a lifetime .327 hitter with 133 home runs and a .960 OPS in parts of seven seasons for the Orix Buffaloes. In 2022, he hit .335 with 21 homers, 88 RBI and a 1.008 OPS in 119 games.

He’s a 5-foot-8, 176-pound left-handed hitter who might profile as a leadoff hitter. Perhaps most impressively, Yoshida has demonstrated elite plate discipline. Over the past three seasons in Japan, he has struck out just 97 times in 1,467 plate appearances. In 2022, he walked almost twice as much (80 times) as he struck out (41).

ORIOLES: Second baseman Adam Frazier agreed to an $8 million, one-year contract.

Frazier hit .238 with three home runs and 42 RBI in 156 games last season for the Seattle Mariners and stole a career-high 11 bases. He hit a career-best .305 for Pittsburgh and San Diego in 2021.

He played all three outfield positions and both middle infield spots in 2022, but he spent most of his time at second base.

TIGERS: Detroit bolstered its rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Lorenzen will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched, another person told The Associated Press.

Lorenzen, 30, was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.

CUBS: Chicago added bullpen help, agreeing to a $2.8 million, one-year contract with veteran right-hander Brad Boxberger.

Boxberger, 34, was 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA and one save over 70 appearances and 64 innings with Milwaukee last season.