Aileen L. Maher Bryant, 77, of Kennebunk, a beloved mother and grandmother, died Dec. 8, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Aileen was born June 7, 1945, in Lewiston, at St. Mary’s Hospital, daughter of the late Frederick J. Maher and Kathleen Everett Maher. She grew up in Mechanic Falls as the youngest of eight siblings. She graduated high school where she enjoyed cheerleading.

She was employed at Bates College, prior to marrying her high school sweetheart, Lawrence R. Bryant. She attended Bliss College and University of Maine. She worked at Northeast Bank and later as a secretary under the State of Maine Commissioner of Mental Health and retired in 2005. She enjoyed beach and nature walks with Bear (the family dog), church, crocheting, knitting and volunteering at Goodall Library Literacy Project as a professional tutor.

Besides her two sons, Richard L. Bryant and Brock J. Bryant, daughter Linda E. Bryant Gallagher and her reacquainted son, Edward Democracy, she is survived by her sister, Kathleen Ryder of Maine and two sisters-in-law Irene Maher of California and Elaine Maher of Florida, five grandchildren, Kassandra, Paul, Haddalene, Clayton and Sophia, and one great-grandchild, Alyssa.

She was predeceased by her older siblings, Richard, Frederick, Brock, James, Nancy and Maureen.

Aileen was loved and will be missed by her numerous nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be private and there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at Hope Cemetery in the spring of 2023.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Aileen’s book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

