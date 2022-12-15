South Portland City Council held a first reading of an ordinance to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city on Dec. 6. An initial vote to move forward passed, 5-2. A final vote will occur on Dec. 20. If the final vote passes, the ordinance would go into effect on Jan. 9. For existing tobacco retailers, it would become enforceable against them as of April 1. This extra time would allow existing retailers to sell their stock.

The issue was originally discussed in city council meetings in spring 2019. Ultimately, the issue was removed from workshop as it was expected the Food and Drug Administration would ban flavored tobacco products, which has not yet happened. In the intervening time, Portland and Bangor have both banned flavored tobacco products. On Oct. 11, the council workshopped a draft ordinance on the ban.

Since then, students, parents, and residents have advocated for the ban. On Nov. 29, more than 900 signatures, gathered on Election Day, were delivered to council members.

On Oct. 25, the council sent an official notice to all the licensed tobacco retailers in South Portland so that they were aware of the first reading on Dec. 6.

“What is the goal of this proposed ordinance?” asked Owen Casas, with the Maine Vaper’s Association. “What do you hope to accomplish with it? Is it specific for youth, youth access, and youth exposure? Or is it for all individuals 21-plus and their inability to access something allowed by the state?”

Doctors, parents, students, were among a number of residents who spoke in support of the ban.

“We all know how addictive nicotine is and we know the history of tobacco companies using slick advertising to attract customers, despite knowing the health risks of their products,” said Catherine Curry, a South Portland resident, mother of two children in the South Portland school district, and pediatrician at Maine Medical Partners Portland Pediatrics. “What you may not know is how especially susceptible the adolescent brain is to addiction. Because the adolescent brain is still developing, it is more sensitive to the chemical and habitual changes that lead to addiction.”

The final vote will occur on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

