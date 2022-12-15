United Way of Mid Coast Maine is inviting people who live or work in the Midcoast to fill out an online survey about issues they are facing today. As a component of its strategic planning process, United Way is looking for community insight to help inform its work.

The survey should take no more than 10 minutes to complete and is available online at uwmcm.org/feedback. To request a copy of the survey, call United Way at 443-9752. Those who complete the survey have the option to be entered into a drawing to win a $100 Hannaford gift card. Personal information will not be connected in any way to the survey results or used for any purpose other than the drawing. All individual data will be held with confidentiality.

In addition to the survey, United Way has launched a campaign to raise $100,000 after reaching 95% of its campaign goal. It will take the entire community to meet this goal. Visit uwmcm.org/100k for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: